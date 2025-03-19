Realme P3 Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and 6000 mAh battery launched in India

Realme has launched the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India, following the debut of its P3 5G series, which includes the Realme P3x and P3 Pro 5G models. The new P3 Ultra is set to compete with devices like the iQOO Neo 10R and POCO X7 Pro 5G at its price point.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme P3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350-Ultra chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device achieves a notable AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million. It comes equipped with a large 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging, and features AI Bypass charging for gaming during charging without overheating. It features a slim 7.34mm body and offers high resistance to dust and water with an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating. Additionally, the phone includes the segment's largest VC cooling system, providing effective heat dissipation.

You may be interested in Realme 14 Pro Pearl White

Pearl White 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Realme 14x Crystal Black

Crystal Black 6 GB / 8 GB RAM

6 GB / 8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme GT 7 Pro Mars Orange

Mars Orange 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Turbo Yellow

Turbo Yellow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date, specs tipped: Here's what we know

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Reame P3 Ultra showcases a 1.5K Quad-Curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2500Hz touch sampling rate, offering a smooth viewing experience.

For photography, the device features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP front camera.

Also read: Vivo V50 Lite 4G with 6,500mAh battery and 50MP camera launched: Check price, features and more

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Price and Availability

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The phone is available in Neptune Blue and Orion Red, with a unique "Glow Lunar Design" that makes it glow in the dark. Realme is also offering various deals, including a Rs. 3,000 discount, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. Customers can pre-book the device starting today.