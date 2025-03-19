Realme P3 Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and 6000 mAh battery launched in India
Realme has launched the P3 Ultra 5G in India, featuring Dimensity 8350 chipset, a 6000mAh battery, and a unique glow-in-the-dark design.
Realme has launched the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India, following the debut of its P3 5G series, which includes the Realme P3x and P3 Pro 5G models. The new P3 Ultra is set to compete with devices like the iQOO Neo 10R and POCO X7 Pro 5G at its price point.
Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Specifications and Features
The Realme P3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350-Ultra chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device achieves a notable AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million. It comes equipped with a large 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging, and features AI Bypass charging for gaming during charging without overheating. It features a slim 7.34mm body and offers high resistance to dust and water with an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating. Additionally, the phone includes the segment's largest VC cooling system, providing effective heat dissipation.
The Reame P3 Ultra showcases a 1.5K Quad-Curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2500Hz touch sampling rate, offering a smooth viewing experience.
For photography, the device features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP front camera.
Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Price and Availability
The Realme P3 Ultra 5G starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The phone is available in Neptune Blue and Orion Red, with a unique "Glow Lunar Design" that makes it glow in the dark. Realme is also offering various deals, including a Rs. 3,000 discount, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. Customers can pre-book the device starting today.
