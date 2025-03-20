Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone is worth the money

Know which performance centric smartphone you should buy under Rs.30000, iQOO Neo 10R or Realme PE Ultra.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 16:23 IST
Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Which performance-centric smartphone worth the money
Check out the detailed comparison between Realme P3 Ultra and iQOO Neo 10R. (Realme/ iQOO)

Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Looking for a smartphone under Rs.30000, then Realme and iQOO have launched their new smartphones in the performance segment which has been grabbing much attention. The Realme P3 Ultra and iQOO Neo 10R both are designed for users who multitask or are heavy gamers. Therefore, if you are confused between the two models, then we have curated a specs comparison, providing buyers with detailed information on the differences. Know what the iQOO Neo 10R and Realme P3 Ultra have in store for users.

Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Design and display

The Realme P3 Ultra Glowing Lunar White design which glows in the dark. The white colour variant weighs 183 grams and comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10R comes with a dual-tone design which is inspired by racing tracks. The smartphone weighs 196 grams and comes with an IP65 rating. 

For display, Realme P3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1500nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 4500nits peak brightness.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Performance and battery

The Realme P3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, iQOO Neo 10R is equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and Adreno 735 GPU. It also comes with a UFS 4.1 storage option. 

For lasting performance, the Realme P3 Ultra is backed by a 6000mAh battery which comes with 80W Ultra charging support. Whereas, the iQOO Neo 10R is backed by a 6400mAh battery that comes with 80W FlashCharge.

Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Camera

The Realme P3 Ultra features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the iQOO Neo 10R comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support. It also features an 8MP ultrawide camera. 

The Realme P3 Ultra features a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX480 sensor and the iQOO Neo 10R features a 32MP front camera.

Realme P3 Ultra vs iQOO Neo 10R: Price

The Realme P3 Ultra and iQOO Neo 10R both come at a starting price of Rs.26999 for 8GB+128GB storage variants. However, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB are priced differently with iQOO Neo 10R being Rs.1000 costlier in comparison to Realme P3 Ultra.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 16:23 IST
