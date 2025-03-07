Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming

Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra will soon launch in India, adding to its India-exclusive P series. While the official launch date is yet to be revealed, the company has teased the upcoming device, fueling speculation about its features. Although no specific details about the phone have been disclosed, its recent appearance on BIS and various leaks hint at its imminent arrival.

Realme P3 Ultra: Launch and Design Teased

The Realme P3 Ultra is expected to be the most premium model in the P series. The company has highlighted key features such as "Ultra Design, Ultra Performance, Ultra Camera," suggesting it will offer a combination of style, speed, and advanced imaging capabilities. Realme has yet to share more specifics on the design or technical specifications, but further teasers are likely to follow as the launch date nears.

Earlier, the device, identified by the model number Realme RMX5030, was spotted on Geekbench. The listing indicates the phone will feature an octa-core processor, with four cores running at 2.20GHz, three cores at 3.20GHz, and one at 3.35GHz. This configuration points to a MediaTek MT6897 chipset, which includes the Dimensity 8300 and Dimensity 8350 processors. The device is also expected to be equipped with a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU.

Other reports suggest that the Realme P3 Ultra could come with 12GB of RAM and run Android 15. The smartphone may feature up to 256GB of storage, and it is speculated to be available in multiple variants. Its design is rumored to include a glossy back panel, with grey being one of the possible color options.

Realme P3 Ultra: Pricing (Expected)

The Realme P3 Ultra will join the existing P series models, the P3x and P3 Pro, which were recently launched in India at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively. The Ultra variant is expected to be priced higher, offering better specifications to meet the demands of premium users.