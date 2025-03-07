Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming

Realme is set to launch the P3 Ultra in India soon with improved design, performance, and camera features. Here’s what Realme has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 07 2025, 16:13 IST
Realme P3 Ultra
Realme teases the upcoming launch of the P3 Ultra in India with improved features and performance. (@realmeIndia)

Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra will soon launch in India, adding to its India-exclusive P series. While the official launch date is yet to be revealed, the company has teased the upcoming device, fueling speculation about its features. Although no specific details about the phone have been disclosed, its recent appearance on BIS and various leaks hint at its imminent arrival.

Realme P3 Ultra: Launch and Design Teased

The Realme P3 Ultra is expected to be the most premium model in the P series. The company has highlighted key features such as "Ultra Design, Ultra Performance, Ultra Camera," suggesting it will offer a combination of style, speed, and advanced imaging capabilities. Realme has yet to share more specifics on the design or technical specifications, but further teasers are likely to follow as the launch date nears.

More about Realme P3 Pro
Realme P3 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings review summaries to App Store- Know what it is and how it works

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Earlier, the device, identified by the model number Realme RMX5030, was spotted on Geekbench. The listing indicates the phone will feature an octa-core processor, with four cores running at 2.20GHz, three cores at 3.20GHz, and one at 3.35GHz. This configuration points to a MediaTek MT6897 chipset, which includes the Dimensity 8300 and Dimensity 8350 processors. The device is also expected to be equipped with a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report

Other reports suggest that the Realme P3 Ultra could come with 12GB of RAM and run Android 15. The smartphone may feature up to 256GB of storage, and it is speculated to be available in multiple variants. Its design is rumored to include a glossy back panel, with grey being one of the possible color options.

Also read: Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details

Realme P3 Ultra: Pricing (Expected)

The Realme P3 Ultra will join the existing P series models, the P3x and P3 Pro, which were recently launched in India at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively. The Ultra variant is expected to be priced higher, offering better specifications to meet the demands of premium users.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 16:13 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch price

GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar’s upcoming game
Nintendo Switch 2

Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured age rating sparks global concerns: Will Rockstar tone down content or risk censorship?
Nintendo Switch Online

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge
GTA 5 Enhanced Free PC update

GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets