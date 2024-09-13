Realme Pad 2 Lite with 10.95-inch display, 8300mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more
Realme has unveiled the Pad 2 Lite in India. This new tablet features a large display, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and a large battery. Here's what you need to know about.
Realme has officially launched the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet in India. The new device features a 10.95-inch display and is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It also includes an 8300mAh battery and offers smart AI functionality. The tablet is available in two colours and provides two storage options. Let's look at its price, specifications, availability and more
Realme Pad 2 Lite: Specifications and Features
The Realme Pad 2 Lite is highlighted by its 10.95-inch display, which stands out in the mainstream tablet market. The display supports a resolution of 1920×1200 and features a 90Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It offers up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology enables users to use ROM as virtual RAM, enhancing performance.
The device is equipped with an 8300mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Additionally, it includes an intelligent speed reduction feature that slows the charging speed after the battery reaches 80%, especially during night-time use. The Realme Pad 2 Lite also features a slim profile, with a thickness of 8.32 millimetres.
Realme Pad 2 Lite: Price and Availability
The Realme Pad 2 Lite is available in two colour options: Space Grey and Nebula Purple. The device comes in two storage configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.
The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The tablet will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels shortly.
