Realme Pad 2 Lite with 10.95-inch display, 8300mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

Realme has officially launched the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet in India. The new device features a 10.95-inch display and is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It also includes an 8300mAh battery and offers smart AI functionality. The tablet is available in two colours and provides two storage options. Let's look at its price, specifications, availability and more

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is highlighted by its 10.95-inch display, which stands out in the mainstream tablet market. The display supports a resolution of 1920×1200 and features a 90Hz refresh rate.

You may be interested in 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme C63 5G Starry Gold

Starry Gold 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Realme C65 Purple Nebula

Purple Nebula 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo N63 Leather Blue

Leather Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Realme GT 6T 256GB Fluid Silver

Fluid Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Jio's new feature phone at ₹2,799: Do UPI payments, JioCinema streaming, and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It offers up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology enables users to use ROM as virtual RAM, enhancing performance.

The device is equipped with an 8300mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Additionally, it includes an intelligent speed reduction feature that slows the charging speed after the battery reaches 80%, especially during night-time use. The Realme Pad 2 Lite also features a slim profile, with a thickness of 8.32 millimetres.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max buyers in India beware! Fake seal for boxes surface online

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Price and Availability

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is available in two colour options: Space Grey and Nebula Purple. The device comes in two storage configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch is closer than ever, Apple gives an indirect hint

The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The tablet will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels shortly.