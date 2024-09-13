 Realme Pad 2 Lite with 10.95-inch display, 8300mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more | Mobile News

Realme Pad 2 Lite with 10.95-inch display, 8300mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

Realme has unveiled the Pad 2 Lite in India. This new tablet features a large display, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and a large battery. Here's what you need to know about.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2024, 16:25 IST
Realme Pad 2 Lite with 10.95-inch display, 8300mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more
The Realme Pad 2 Lite is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 in India. (Realme)

Realme has officially launched the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet in India. The new device features a 10.95-inch display and is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It also includes an 8300mAh battery and offers smart AI functionality. The tablet is available in two colours and provides two storage options. Let's look at its price, specifications, availability and more

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is highlighted by its 10.95-inch display, which stands out in the mainstream tablet market. The display supports a resolution of 1920×1200 and features a 90Hz refresh rate.

You may be interested in

15% OFF
Realme C63 5G
  • Starry Gold
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,990₹12,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Realme C65
  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,399₹14,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Realme Narzo N63
  • Leather Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹8,498₹9,999
Buy now
8% OFF
Realme GT 6T 256GB
  • Fluid Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,999₹35,999
Buy now

Also read: Jio's new feature phone at 2,799: Do UPI payments, JioCinema streaming, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It offers up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology enables users to use ROM as virtual RAM, enhancing performance.

The device is equipped with an 8300mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Additionally, it includes an intelligent speed reduction feature that slows the charging speed after the battery reaches 80%, especially during night-time use. The Realme Pad 2 Lite also features a slim profile, with a thickness of 8.32 millimetres.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max buyers in India beware! Fake seal for boxes surface online

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Price and Availability

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is available in two colour options: Space Grey and Nebula Purple. The device comes in two storage configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch is closer than ever, Apple gives an indirect hint

The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The tablet will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels shortly.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 16:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro failed to impress you? here’s what we know about iphone 17 pro vivo t3 ultra 5g camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of september 12 launch iphone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price world’s first triple-screen foldable phone, huawei mate xt launched- all details apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme Pad 2 Lite with 10.95-inch display, 8300mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?
Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks

Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success

PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets