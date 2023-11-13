realme phones under 20000: From realme Narzo 60 5G to realme 11x 5G, Check out these 5 handsets

realme phones under 20000: Are you looking for a budget smartphone with a good user experience? There are a lot of smartphone brands available in the market. However, because of so many options, it gets confusing to pick one. So, if you are facing the same issues, we have made a list of 5 realme phones under 20000, that can solve your problem. Let's take a brief look at the features and prices of these smartphones:

realme Narzo N53

realme Narzo N53 offers 8GB dynamic RAM and ample storage with 128GB ROM. The 33W SUPERVOOC technology ensures lightning-fast charging. The slim 7.49mm design adds elegance, and the feather gold color enhances the visual appeal, providing a premium look. The 50MP AI camera captures stunning, detailed photos with intelligent scene recognition. The massive 5000mAh battery allows extended usage without frequent recharging. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.13999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0CKN5LGDW-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

realme Narzo 60 5G

Narzo 60 5G boasts a vibrant 90Hz Super AMOLED display, offering a smooth and responsive visual experience. With an ultra-slim design at 7.93mm thickness, it ensures both aesthetics and ergonomic grip. It comes with a premium vegan leather design. It also features a 64MP camera. The Maximum Retail price of this smartphone is Rs.19999. It is perfect for those who are looking for a premium feel with a budget price.

B0C788SHHC-2

realme Narzo 60X 5G

Narzo 60X features a 33W SUPERVOOC charge. This smartphone gets 50% charge in 30 minutes and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. The 50MP AI primary camera captures detailed street photography. It has a fast-refresh display that enhances user experience. This device supports up to 2TB external memory. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.15999.

B0CGDQRR9Y-3

realme Narzo N55

Narzo N55 stands out with its 33W SUPERVOOC charging, charging 0-50% in just 29 minutes. The 64MP primary AI camera excels in capturing detailed shots, even in low light. With up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM, it facilitates advanced multitasking. This smartphone boasts 6.72 full-screen display provides an immersive experience. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.14999.

B0BZ466BWW-4

realme 11x 5G

Realme 11x 5G boasts a Dimensity 6100+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB). This smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display ensuring a vivid visual experience. It comes with 64MP + 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera providing versatile photography options. With a 5000mAh battery, it will ensure to keep your phone charged for a longer period of time. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 18999.

B0CGF3ZNGZ-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!