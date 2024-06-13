Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in new green variant soon: Check features and other details

Redmi is set to expand its lineup of Note 13 Pro smartphones in India with a new colour variant soon. Initially launched earlier this year in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black, the device caught attention for its robust features and design. However, fresh reports suggest a fourth colour option might soon hit the shelves.

According to reliable sources reported by 91Mobiles, Sudhanshu has leaked details indicating that the brand intends to introduce a Green variant for the Redmi Note 13 Pro. Although specifics remain unconfirmed, leaked images hint at possible shades such as Olive Green, Forest Green, Mint Green, and Sage Green.

No Changes Expected Apart from Color

Aside from the anticipated colour update, no other changes are expected between the new variant and its predecessors. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is still available in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and the top-tier 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at ₹24,999, ₹26,999, and ₹28,999, respectively, on the company's official website.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Key Specifications

Key specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro include a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, it boasts up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a notable 200MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera, all supported by an LED flash. For selfies, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera and is equipped with a substantial 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos support, an infrared sensor, and a USB Type-C port, ensuring it meets diverse user needs. Stay tuned for further updates on the availability of the new Redmi Note 13 Pro colour variant in India.