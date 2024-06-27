 Reliance Jio 5G mobile data prices to be increased from 3 July: Existing vs new plan price compared | Mobile News

Reliance Jio 5G mobile data prices to be increased from 3 July: Existing vs new plan price compared

Reliance Jio data plan prices have increased by around 20%. The starting cost of unlimited voice and SMS plan with 2GB data has been increased from 155 to 189.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 18:49 IST
Reliance Jio annual prepaid plan
The annual Jio unlimited plan which used to cost 2999 is now priced at 3,599. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio has increased the prices of its 5G mobile data plans across India by around 20%. The starting cost of unlimited voice and SMS plan with 2GB data has been increased from 155 to 189. The prices of all plans have been increased and the new prices will be rolled out from July 3, 2024. The unlimited voice and SMS plan with 1GB 5G data per day which used to cost 209 with 28 days validity is now priced at 249. The annual Jio unlimited plan which used to cost 2999 is now priced at 3,599.

Reliance Jio offers plans with 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, 336 days and 365 days validity. Unlimited 5G data is available on all 2GB/day and above plans.

Jio 5G existing vs new plan price compared

Jio postpaid plan with 30GB data now starts at 349 instead of 299.
Jio postpaid plan with 30GB data now starts at 349 instead of 299.

The unlimited voice and SMS plan with 2GB 5G data per day which used to cost 299 with 28 days validity is now priced at 349. Talking about 2-months plans, the existing 533 plan with 2GB per day data with 56 days validity costs 629. Even the prices of postpaid plans have been increased. Jio postpaid plan with 30GB data now starts at 349 instead of 299. The cost of the base plan of 1GB data has also been increased from 15 to 19.

Also read: Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand

Interestingly, Jio has not increased the prices for those users using the affordable JioPhone in India. “Even today, 250 million feature phone users in India remain stuck in the 2G era, unable to access digital services. To empower these users with a Digital Life, 4G-enabled JioBharat/JioPhone was introduced. JioBharat/JioPhone users will continue to enjoy the existing tariffs,” said the telco.

“The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customers first and will continue to invest in India,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Also read: Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms Limited has also introduced two new applications called JioSafe and JioTranslate. JioSafe is a “Quantum-secure communication app” for calling, messaging, file transfer and more, priced at 199 per month.

On the other hand, JioTranslate is an AI-powered multilingual communication app for translating voice call, voice message, text and image, priced at 99 per month. Jio users will get both these applications (worth 298 per month) free for a year.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 18:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets