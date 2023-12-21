Icon

Rumours of 'iPhone 16 Ultra' debunked as leak reveals details of iPhone 16 models

Leaked information from early iOS 18 code suggests that Apple will release four new iPhone 16 models in 2024. The code also references a new chip, codenamed ‘Tahiti’. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 12:51 IST
The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in late 2024, but an iPhone 16 Ultra isn’t likely. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Before the launch of the iPhone 15 series, it was rumoured that Apple could break tradition by unveiling a new ‘iPhone 15 Ultra'. Of course, that didn't happen. While we got four iPhones, those carried the same naming schema as their predecessors. Then, the focus shifted to the iPhone 16 which was again rumoured to include an iPhone 16 Ultra. However, even that isn't expected to be the case as a new leak has revealed information about the four new iPhone 16 models that will be launched in 2024, as well as the chip powering them through early iOS 18 code. Check out what's coming.

iPhone 16 models

According to a MacRumors report, the early versions of the iOS 18 code have shed light on the four upcoming iPhone 16 models that are slated to be released in 2024. The iOS 18, which has been codenamed “Crystal”, references four upcoming iPhones. The D46 and D47 references refer to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while D93 and D94 likely mean the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There is no mention of the iPhone 16 Ultra.

The early iOS 18 code also hints at the new chip powering the iPhone 16 series. The chip has been codenamed t8140 aka “Tahiti”. This is likely to be the A18 chip, meaning that not just the iPhone 16 Pro models, but even the standard variants will likely get the same chip under the hood, breaking the two-year trend kicked off by the iPhone 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

MacRumors further states that it is possible that Apple could use different configurations of the A18 chip for its standard and Pro iPhones. Therefore, the brandings could be different. This year, Apple decided to drop the ‘Bionic' moniker in favour of ‘Pro', and the A18 chip could also feature the same.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official confirmation by Apple will reveal all the details about the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to be at the launch that will likely take place in late 2024.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 12:51 IST
