Sale Alert! Buy POCO X5 Pro 5G as price cut from Rs. 28999 to Rs. 22999

Flipkart is offering a hefty discount on POCO X5 Pro smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 11:23 IST
Check the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale on POCO X5 Pro smartphone and grab this exclusive deal.
View all Images
Check the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale on POCO X5 Pro smartphone and grab this exclusive deal. (Akash/HT Tech)

Flipkart is currently running the Big Saving Days Sale and you can get smartphones with massive discounts. So, if you are planning to buy one, this could be your chance to grab one at an extremely low price. The smartphone with a hige discount is the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Before you read about the deal in detail, check out the specification of POCO X5 Pro.

POCO X5 Pro specs:

The POCO X5 Pro features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ Display. The smartphone is available in two storage variants of 6GB and 8GB RAM at different prices. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor which enhances the performance of the smartphone. You also get amazing camera quality with the smartphone as it comes with a triple camera setup of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 16MP Front Camera. X5 Pro also comes with a 5000 mAh Battery.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart Discount:

You can currently buy POCO X5 Pro for just Rs. 22999 on Flipkart as the shopping site is offering 20 % initial discount on this POCO smartphone making its price reduced from Rs. 28999 to Rs. 22999.

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount where you can get up to Rs.22400 off in exchange for your old smartphone. You need to keep this in mind that the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of your old smartphone you trade-in.

Bank Offers:

Flipkart also offers several discounts to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here we are enlisting few of them:

1. You can get Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

2. You can also get a flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs.49,999.

3. Bank discounts also include flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

4. Flipkart offers flat Rs.1000 off on Flipkart Axis Credit Card EMI Transactions.

5. Customers can also get additional Rs.2000 Off On Credit and Debit Card Transactions.

6. You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 11:22 IST
