Samsung, Apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in Q2 of 2024

Global data on smartphone market share and shipment in Q2 of 2024 has been released by International Data Corporation (IDC) which showcases significant growth. Over the past few years, the smartphone industry has been experimenting with several innovations for its devices of all ranges. One of the most appreciated evolutions we have experienced in the smartphone market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which may have resulted in the growth of 2024. Check out the top leading smartphone brands and how much they are contributing to the growth of the industry.

Also read: Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI: Who is ahead in the mobile phone AI race? [Features compared]

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 22% OFF 22% OFF Samsung Galaxy M15 Celestine Blue

Celestine Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Global smartphone market in Q2 of 2024

According to the IDC report, the global smartphone market has grown by 6.5 percent in the Q2 of 2024, making it the fourth consecutive quarter to experience significant growth. The research company has listed six brands that are leading the industry with growing overall shipment and market share. The report highlighted that Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi have held the top 3 spots with the highest market share. Samsung is placed in the first position with an 18.9 percent share of shipments, whereas Apple is in the second position with a 15.8 percent share.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what's coming ahead of launch

Over the years, Xiaomi has also shown consistent growth for their budget to mid-range smartphones and now they are also bringing competitive smartphones in the flagship range as well. Surprisingly, Vivo and Oppo held the fourth position together with 9.1 and 9.0 percent market share. Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team said that “ higher average selling prices (ASPs) and the buzz created by Gen AI smartphones” are speculated to be the resulting growth in the smartphone market. Popal further said it is “ expected to grow faster than any mobile innovation we have seen to date and forecast to capture 19% of the market with 234 million shipments this year."

Also read: Samsung teases Galaxy AI integration with Galaxy Watch for advanced health monitoring experience

Samsung and Apple being at the top of the list showcase how the market is appreciating the new growing technology, especially in the space of AI. Samsung has gained much popularity with Galaxy AI and Apple is yet to introduce Apple Intelligence to its devices, which again can make a huge difference in the smartphone market. However, Apple AI being restricted to only newer generation devices could create some questions among the direct consumers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!