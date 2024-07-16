 Samsung, Apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in Q2 of 2024 | Mobile News

Samsung, Apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in Q2 of 2024

Samsung and Apple are dominating the global smartphone market according to the new IDC report. The overall smartphone market has shown a 6.5 percent growth in the Q2 of 2024.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 10:59 IST
Samsung, Apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in Q2 of 2024
IDC report has released Q2 data on the global smartphone market of 2024, know which smartphone brand is dominating the industry. (Bloomberg)

Global data on smartphone market share and shipment in Q2 of 2024 has been released by International Data Corporation (IDC) which showcases significant growth. Over the past few years, the smartphone industry has been experimenting with several innovations for its devices of all ranges. One of the most appreciated evolutions we have experienced in the smartphone market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which may have resulted in the growth of 2024. Check out the top leading smartphone brands and how much they are contributing to the growth of the industry. 

Also read: Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI: Who is ahead in the mobile phone AI race? [Features compared]

You may be interested in

21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹58,545₹74,999
Buy now
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,500₹15,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now

Global smartphone market in Q2 of 2024

According to the IDC report, the global smartphone market has grown by 6.5 percent in the Q2 of 2024, making it the fourth consecutive quarter to experience significant growth. The research company has listed six brands that are leading the industry with growing overall shipment and market share. The report highlighted that Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi have held the top 3 spots with the highest market share. Samsung is placed in the first position with an 18.9 percent share of shipments, whereas Apple is in the second position with a 15.8 percent share. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what's coming ahead of launch

Over the years, Xiaomi has also shown consistent growth for their budget to mid-range smartphones and now they are also bringing competitive smartphones in the flagship range as well. Surprisingly, Vivo and Oppo held the fourth position together with 9.1 and 9.0 percent market share. Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team said that “ higher average selling prices (ASPs) and the buzz created by Gen AI smartphones”  are speculated to be the resulting growth in the smartphone market. Popal further said it is “ expected to grow faster than any mobile innovation we have seen to date and forecast to capture 19% of the market with 234 million shipments this year."

Also read: Samsung teases Galaxy AI integration with Galaxy Watch for advanced health monitoring experience

Samsung and Apple being at the top of the list showcase how the market is appreciating the new growing technology, especially in the space of AI. Samsung has gained much popularity with Galaxy AI and Apple is yet to introduce Apple Intelligence to its devices, which again can make a huge difference in the smartphone market. However, Apple AI being restricted to only newer generation devices could create some questions among the direct consumers. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 10:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 17 pro max features: what to expect from apple in 2025- four reasons you may want to skip iphone 16 series iphone 16 launch date, camera features and full specifications- all that is expected from apple iphone 16 series expected launch date: know when the new-gen iphone model will be announced oppo reno 12 pro 5g review: an all-rounder ai-powered smartphone at just rs.36999 apple iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: here's what we know honor unveils magicpad 2 with snapdragon 8s gen 3 in china: check out specs, features, price, and more google pixel 9 series seen on fcc website: thread radio, ultra wide band and more coming - details samsung galaxy s24 ultra, oneplus 12, xiaomi 14 ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of amazon sale google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung, Apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in Q2 of 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Offers: Big discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale

Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets