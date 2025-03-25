Samsung confirms One UI 7 update for US Galaxy users, resumes April 10 rollout plan- Details

Samsung has confirmed the April 10 release of its One UI 7 update in the US, ending months of uncertainty and anticipation for Galaxy device users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 13:36 IST
Samsung confirms One UI 7 update will start rolling out in the US on April 10. (Samsung)

Samsung has set a new date for the release of its One UI 7 update in the United States after a series of delays. The company initially revealed an April 7 rollout but later adjusted the date for certain regions, including the US, leading to further uncertainty. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the update will begin on April 10.

New Features and Enhancements

Samsung's announcement comes with a fresh teaser video that introduces One UI 7, billed as an upgrade designed to bring enhanced personalisation, intuitiveness, and efficiency. The video showcases the features of the Galaxy S25 series, promoting it as an ideal device to experience the new update. However, it also reveals that the stable version of One UI 7 will be available soon for the Galaxy S24 lineup and older devices that have been part of a limited beta program in selected regions.

One UI 7 is positioned to offer improvements over previous versions with additions like the Now Brief, Now Bar, Google Gemini, Sketch to Image, and AI-powered search. These features aim to streamline the user experience, making the interface more adaptable to individual needs.

Rollout Plan for Galaxy Devices

While Samsung first announced that the update would roll out on April 7, it had initially indicated some delays for the US market. The company later removed the release date from official statements, raising concerns of a further setback. However, as confirmed by recent updates, the release for the US will proceed as planned, starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 on April 10.

Following the initial rollout, Samsung will gradually extend the update to more devices, including additional Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This development marks the end of months of uncertainty regarding One UI 7's release in the US and provides clarity to Galaxy owners eagerly awaiting the update.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 13:36 IST
