Samsung delays Galaxy S25 Edge launch again: Know what’s behind the sudden change?

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has faced another setback. Initially, tech enthusiasts anticipated the device would debut this month, but it now looks like it will be pushed back further. A recent update from 9to5Google reveals that Samsung has set a new launch date of May 13, 2025, for the Galaxy S25 Edge. While this is a month later than expected, the reasons behind the delay remain unclear.

The earlier expected release date of April 15th was recently revised, and sources suggest the delay is not linked to production or hardware issues. Instead, the shift in the timeline may stem from internal changes at Samsung, particularly following the passing of Jong-Hee Han, the company's DX division head. This division is responsible for overseeing consumer electronics and mobile operations, and his passing likely led to shifts within the company that impacted the device's rollout.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 edge Samsung Galaxy S25 edge 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.66 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Xiaomi 15 now available for purchase in India: Check sale offers, price, availability and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Online-Only Launch Event

Unlike the other Galaxy S25 models, which had their debut during the larger January Unpacked event, the S25 Edge will launch in a more subdued, online-only format. This format, while less flashy, aligns with Samsung's recent strategy of spacing out flagship releases throughout the year. According to reports from ETNews, Samsung has already informed local operators about the delay. Moreover, the company does not plan an in-person event for the S25 Edge, which makes sense given that Samsung will also need a platform to introduce its new Galaxy Z Fold series later in the year.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

The delay has implications for Samsung's competitive positioning. With this postponement, the company risks giving Apple an edge, as the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in 2025 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications and Features (Expected)

As for the Galaxy S25 Edge, rumours surrounding its specifications include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The device is said to feature 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB or 512GB, though there is no microSD card support. The battery capacity is expected to be around 3,900mAh, with 25W wired charging. The camera setup is rumoured to include a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro key specs and features tipped online: Here's what to expect

The device is expected to come in three colour options: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Icy Blue. Pricing for the base model is estimated to be around €1,249 (approximately Rs.1,17,903).

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to offer a unique balance between design and performance. It will not be as large or camera-centric as the Ultra model but will deliver a more premium experience than the base or Plus versions. Its standout feature is expected to be its slim profile, possibly under 6mm thick, making it one of Samsung's thinnest flagship devices. This could attract users who prioritise a sleek form factor without sacrificing performance.