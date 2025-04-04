Samsung delays Galaxy S25 Edge launch again: Know what’s behind the sudden change?

Samsung has delayed the Galaxy S25 Edge launch to May 13, 2025. Find out why and what features the sleek smartphone may offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 04 2025, 09:30 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
1/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple’s newest high-end model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is powered by an A18 Pro chip offering powerful performance and 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also known for advanced Apple Intelligence features which consists of a suite of AI features. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features an impressive triple-setup camera.  (Apple Hub)
image caption
2/5 Vivo X200 Pro: Another smartphone which has become the talk of the town is the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone is popular due to its camera performance and 200MP telephoto lens that captures great quality images. The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking, making it a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
3/5 OnePlus 13: This smartphone recently made its debut in the global market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both devices offer powerful specifications and features, however, buyers can get flagship performance with OnePlus 13 at a much lower price than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, it could be a great alternative if you are looking for affordable flagships. (OnePlus)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
4/5 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Another popular smartphone to consider is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which was launched last year with some eye-catching design, Tensor G4 chip, AI features, and more. This smartphone provides several similar AI features as the  Galaxy S25 Ultra since both of the smartphones have partnered to make AI accessible. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has one advantage over Samsung as it offers 16GB RAM, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro: Lastly, we have the Oppo Find X8 Pro which is also known for its exceptional camera capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and offers 12GB RAM for seamless and lag-free performance. Oppo also offers on-device AI, making the technology useful and accessible to its users. (Oppo)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
icon View all Images
Samsung has rescheduled the Galaxy S25 Edge launch to May 13, 2025, after a reported delay. (Bloomberg)

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has faced another setback. Initially, tech enthusiasts anticipated the device would debut this month, but it now looks like it will be pushed back further. A recent update from 9to5Google reveals that Samsung has set a new launch date of May 13, 2025, for the Galaxy S25 Edge. While this is a month later than expected, the reasons behind the delay remain unclear.

The earlier expected release date of April 15th was recently revised, and sources suggest the delay is not linked to production or hardware issues. Instead, the shift in the timeline may stem from internal changes at Samsung, particularly following the passing of Jong-Hee Han, the company's DX division head. This division is responsible for overseeing consumer electronics and mobile operations, and his passing likely led to shifts within the company that impacted the device's rollout.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.66 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Xiaomi 15 now available for purchase in India: Check sale offers, price, availability and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Online-Only Launch Event

Unlike the other Galaxy S25 models, which had their debut during the larger January Unpacked event, the S25 Edge will launch in a more subdued, online-only format. This format, while less flashy, aligns with Samsung's recent strategy of spacing out flagship releases throughout the year. According to reports from ETNews, Samsung has already informed local operators about the delay. Moreover, the company does not plan an in-person event for the S25 Edge, which makes sense given that Samsung will also need a platform to introduce its new Galaxy Z Fold series later in the year.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

The delay has implications for Samsung's competitive positioning. With this postponement, the company risks giving Apple an edge, as the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in 2025 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications and Features (Expected)

As for the Galaxy S25 Edge, rumours surrounding its specifications include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The device is said to feature 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB or 512GB, though there is no microSD card support. The battery capacity is expected to be around 3,900mAh, with 25W wired charging. The camera setup is rumoured to include a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro key specs and features tipped online: Here's what to expect

The device is expected to come in three colour options: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Icy Blue. Pricing for the base model is estimated to be around €1,249 (approximately Rs.1,17,903).

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to offer a unique balance between design and performance. It will not be as large or camera-centric as the Ultra model but will deliver a more premium experience than the base or Plus versions. Its standout feature is expected to be its slim profile, possibly under 6mm thick, making it one of Samsung's thinnest flagship devices. This could attract users who prioritise a sleek form factor without sacrificing performance.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 09:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung delays Galaxy S25 Edge launch again: Know what’s behind the sudden change?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2’s conditions system for a more immersive experience
Games

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets