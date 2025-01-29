Samsung faces backlash over S Pen Bluetooth removal, fans launch online petition for its return in 2026

Samsung's decision to remove Bluetooth from the S Pen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra has sparked frustration, leading to a petition demanding its return in future models.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 29 2025, 12:54 IST
Samsung is facing backlash after removing Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen in its Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Bloomberg)

Samsung's decision to remove Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen in its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra has sparked a backlash among a segment of users. The S Pen has been a standout feature of Samsung's smartphones, especially since its debut with the Galaxy Note series. Known for its precision and versatility, the S Pen was later integrated into the Galaxy S lineup and even foldable models, becoming a defining characteristic of the brand. However, the absence of Bluetooth support in the new Galaxy S25 Ultra has left many users frustrated.

Samsung S Pen: The Removal of Bluetooth Features

Historically, Bluetooth in the S Pen allowed users to control various features of their phones remotely. This included functions such as using the pen as a camera shutter, performing air gestures, and controlling presentations. However, according to Samsung, less than 1% of users made use of these Bluetooth-powered features. The company explained that it removed the feature to avoid charging all users for functionality that was rarely used. In addition, eliminating Bluetooth support helps reduce manufacturing costs, particularly with the higher costs of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 price officially reduced in India after Galaxy S25 launch: Know about new prices

Fan Reaction

While the move makes sense from a cost-saving perspective, it has upset a small group of loyal S Pen users who valued the Bluetooth features. As a result, these users have launched a petition on Change.org titled "Demand Samsung Mobile to Reintroduce Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S26 Ultra," seeking to have the feature restored in future models. The petition reflects the concerns of this niche group, who continue to advocate for the return of Bluetooth functionality despite its limited usage among the broader customer base.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch in 128GB storage variant in India: Here's how much it may cost

The Impact of Online Petitions

Though petitions rarely result in significant changes from large companies, they still serve as a platform for users to voice their concerns. Samsung's decision to remove Bluetooth support may not be reconsidered unless a large portion of customers express dissatisfaction. Nevertheless, the petition gives users an avenue to make their opinions heard, even if its impact remains uncertain. For now, fans can only hope that their voices influence the company's approach to future iterations of the S Pen.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 12:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets