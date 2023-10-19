Icon

Samsung Galaxy A05s launched! Check price, specs, availability, more

Samsung has announced a new addition to its A-series, the Samsung Galaxy A05s. Check its price, specs, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 16:31 IST
New Samsung Galaxy A05s launched today! Know more about the latest smartphone here. (Samsung)

Today, Samsung unveiled its new budget A-series smartphone, Galaxy A05s which has been introduced with a massive display for a great viewing experience and new camera capabilities that might attract smartphone buyers. If you are someone who is looking for the latest feature-packed smartphone, then this might be the one for you. Check out its specs, price, features and more to have a greater understanding of its capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specs

The Samsung Galaxy A05s sports a 6.71-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Light Green, Light Violet and Black which you can opt for based on your preferred style. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor built on a 6nm process technology which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. It also has a 13MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast charging. The company claims that the battery can last up to 2 days. Furthermore, Samsung ensures that Galaxy A05s will support 4 years of security updates and 2 generations of OS upgrades.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India said, “The new Galaxy A05s is the perfect blend of style and performance. Powered by a Snapdragon processor and a massive 5000mAH battery, Galaxy A05s enables Gen MZ consumers to explore Samsung's innovations easily through Samsung Finance+.”

Samsung Galaxy A05s price and availability

The Galaxy A05s is priced at Rs.14999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Samsung exclusive and retail stores, Samsung.com and other online platforms.

Additionally, Samsung is providing special customer discounts on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A05s. On the purchase, buyers can avail No Cost EMI using the Samsung Finance+ platform. Galaxy A05s will also be available on different EMI options starting from Rs.1275 per month. Buyers can also earn INR 1000 cashback by using SBI credit cards for a limited time period.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 16:31 IST
