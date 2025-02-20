Samsung Galaxy A06 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, features and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A06 5G in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.7-inch HD+ display, Android 15, and a 5,000mAh battery.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 11:35 IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A06 5G in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and Android 15. (Samsung)

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A06 5G in India, expanding its lineup of affordable 5G smartphones. The new model features a large 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smoother visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. Samsung has confirmed that the device will receive four major Android updates, ensuring its longevity in terms of software support. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, aiming to provide ample power for extended use.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Price and Availability

The price of the Galaxy A06 5G starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage version with the same RAM is priced at Rs. 11,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 12,999. The device is available in three colour options: Black, Gray, and Light Green. For context, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched last year with prices starting at Rs. 9,999.

Samsung is also offering a one-year screen replacement service through Samsung Care+ at a cost of Rs. 129 for customers purchasing the Galaxy A06 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Key Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A06 5G runs on the Android 15-based One UI 7 and supports four years of OS upgrades and security patches. Its 6.7-inch HD+ display features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with options for 4GB, 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, the RAM can be expanded up to 12GB with the RAM Plus feature.

