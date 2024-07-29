 Samsung Galaxy A06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: Here's what we know! | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: Here's what we know!

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A06 has had its design and specifications leaked by a tipster, revealing details about its display, camera setup, and other features. A support page for the handset has also appeared on Samsung's Indian website, hinting at an imminent launch.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 07:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: Here's what we know!
Leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A06 reveal a flat display with a waterdrop-style cutout, large bezels, and flat edges. (OnLeaks X GizNext)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A06, with numerous details of the upcoming entry-level smartphone leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with GizNext. The leaked images and specifications provide a comprehensive look at what to expect from this new addition to Samsung's A series. A support page for the handset has also been spotted on the company's Indian website, suggesting an imminent launch in the country.

Also Read: iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer

You may be interested in

38% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹8,390₹13,499
Buy now
Micromax IN 1B
  • Blue
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,999
Check details
Realme C21Y 64GB
  • Cross Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹8,299
Check details
Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM
  • Gold
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹8,490
Check details

Samsung Galaxy A06: Leaked Design

According to the leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A06 will feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style cutout for the selfie camera. The display is surrounded by large bezels, and the phone has flat edges, which are consistent with other models in the A series launched earlier this year. The right edge of the Galaxy A06 houses the power button, integrated with a fingerprint scanner, and volume buttons, all located on top of the Key Island—a design element also seen on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The rear panel of the Galaxy A06 has a glossy finish and features a vertically aligned dual camera setup along with an LED flash. The Samsung logo is near the bottom of the rear panel, and there's no other visible branding. Additionally, the phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille on the bottom edge.

Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Google to help you get real-time updates, check how

Samsung Galaxy A06: Rumoured Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy A05, sporting a 6.7-inch LCD screen. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and equipped with 6GB of RAM. While the exact inbuilt storage and other memory variants are not mentioned, the phone is set to run on Android 14. The battery capacity is expected to be 5,000mAh, with support for 15W charging. Although the leaked images show a dual rear camera setup, the specific details of the camera sensors remain unknown.

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch timeline for the Galaxy A06 in India, the presence of a support page for the handset with the model number SM-A065F on Samsung's Indian website indicates that the release is likely approaching. This support page, however, does not confirm the leaked specifications.

Also Read: ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for paid subscribers next week: Details inside

The leaked details provide a significant preview of the Samsung Galaxy A06, hinting at its design and some key specifications. As the launch date approaches, more official information from Samsung is anticipated.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 07:06 IST
Trending: iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer iphone 15 pro price drops in india along with iphone 14: here's how much apple is charging now will iphone 16 pro max and iphone 16 pro be cheaper if apple make them in india? iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more iphone 15 pro max gets price cut on amazon ahead of iphone 16 series launch, check details google pixel 9 promo video leaked ahead of launch, key features revealed- check details iqoo z9s series india launch confirmed: design, specifications and everything we know samsung galaxy s25 ultra battery details tipped and it does not sound good- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: Here's what we know!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets