Samsung Galaxy A06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: Here's what we know!

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A06, with numerous details of the upcoming entry-level smartphone leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with GizNext. The leaked images and specifications provide a comprehensive look at what to expect from this new addition to Samsung's A series. A support page for the handset has also been spotted on the company's Indian website, suggesting an imminent launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A06: Leaked Design

According to the leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A06 will feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style cutout for the selfie camera. The display is surrounded by large bezels, and the phone has flat edges, which are consistent with other models in the A series launched earlier this year. The right edge of the Galaxy A06 houses the power button, integrated with a fingerprint scanner, and volume buttons, all located on top of the Key Island—a design element also seen on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

The rear panel of the Galaxy A06 has a glossy finish and features a vertically aligned dual camera setup along with an LED flash. The Samsung logo is near the bottom of the rear panel, and there's no other visible branding. Additionally, the phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille on the bottom edge.

Samsung Galaxy A06: Rumoured Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy A05, sporting a 6.7-inch LCD screen. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and equipped with 6GB of RAM. While the exact inbuilt storage and other memory variants are not mentioned, the phone is set to run on Android 14. The battery capacity is expected to be 5,000mAh, with support for 15W charging. Although the leaked images show a dual rear camera setup, the specific details of the camera sensors remain unknown.

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch timeline for the Galaxy A06 in India, the presence of a support page for the handset with the model number SM-A065F on Samsung's Indian website indicates that the release is likely approaching. This support page, however, does not confirm the leaked specifications.

The leaked details provide a significant preview of the Samsung Galaxy A06, hinting at its design and some key specifications. As the launch date approaches, more official information from Samsung is anticipated.

