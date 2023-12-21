Samsung Galaxy A14 available with exclusive offers – affordable 5G innovation

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G combines top-of-the-line features with an affordable price point. Boasting a generous 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, users can expect a visually immersive experience. The device runs on Android 13 with One UI Core 5.0, powered by an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.4GHz for seamless performance. The smartphone is quite popular in India. According to Counterpoint, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is India's no.1 selling 5G smartphone. Notably, Galaxy A14 5G delivers a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at affordable cost.

The camera setup is a standout feature, offering a 50+2+2MP high-resolution triple lens configuration that promises clearer and brighter photos. The device is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, enhanced by AI Power management for prolonged usage, providing up to 2 days of battery life. This large battery capacity aligns with Samsung's commitment to delivering a coherent and efficient power solution.

For added assurance, the Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries, from the date of purchase.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung has announced enticing offers on the Galaxy A14 5G. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at INR 13499, with an additional INR 1000 cashback from Axis Bank. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available at INR 15999 and 17999, respectively, also including the INR 1000 cashback.

Galaxy A14 5G delivers a premium feel through its signature design. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the smartphone ensures super-smooth scrolling, complemented by a 5nm processor. The device is available in three colors – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black.

Highlighting its commitment to user experience, the Galaxy A14 5G features Samsung's 'Voice Focus' technology, enhancing call quality by filtering out background noise and boosting vocal frequencies. This feature is compatible with popular video and voice calling apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

Notably, the Galaxy A14 5G is future-ready, offering up to four years of security updates and two Android OS upgrades. The smartphone is available at Samsung stores, Samsung.com, and other online retailers, providing consumers with a comprehensive and affordable 5G smartphone option.