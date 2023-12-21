Icon

Samsung Galaxy A15, Galaxy A25 to launch soon! Check specs and other details

South Korean tech major has announced the launch of two smartphones in the next week - Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 12:11 IST
Top 5 smartphone launches in 2024: Check Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 series: It is expected to be launched in January 2024, with three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The higher-end version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25
2/5 Asus ROG Phone 8: The new Asus smartphone is expected to be announced in January 2024 with upgraded features. It is rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it is leaked that the company may have made some tweaks in the smartphone’s design to make it look more premium.  (Asus)
Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25
3/5 OnePlus 12: The smartphone will debut globally on January 23, 2024. It is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it may offer 4500nits of peak brightness which is greater than many of the premium smartphones available in the market as of now. The OnePlus 12 is the new generation smartphone of the OnePlus 11 series.  (OnePlus)
Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25
4/5 Vivo X100 Pro: Vivo is actively teasing its upcoming smartphone which may enter the market with impressive camera specs. The smartphone is already launched in China and it may come to India soon. It may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor for performance.  (Vivo)
Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25
5/5 Google Pixel 8A: The smartphone may enter the market soon in 2024. The premium smartphone is expected to come at an affordable price as its predecessor, however, it may come with some upgrades. The smartphone is expected to be powered by  Tensor G3 processor like Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.  (Google)
Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25
With launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 looming, Samsung has announced it will be rolling out Samsung Galaxy A15, and Samsung Galaxy A25. (Samsung)

Well ahead of the upcoming launch of its premium smartphone Samsung Galaxy S24 in the middle of January, 2024, Samsung has revealed it will be launching two new smartphones during the next week. Samsung has set the launch of Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Samsung Galaxy A25 5G on December 26 in India. The latest addition to Samsung's popular Galaxy A series touts a Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology that provides enhanced visibility against strong illumination in outdoor situations.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

This is the successor of India's no.1 selling 5G smartphone Galaxy A14 5G, will showcase Samsung Galaxy's #AwesomeIsForEveryone philosophy by providing a premium feel with its signature design language, the company revealed in a statement. Galaxy A15 5G will sport 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS to reduce blur or distortion in your videos from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy A15 5G will also come with higher storage and RAM variants to meet the evolving needs of MZ consumers.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

This phone will come with 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Vison Booster technology, ensuring immersive content viewing experience. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will feature 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. Galaxy A25 5G will house several AI-enabled photo-editing features to reimagine your photographs with easy-to-use editing tools. It will be powered by a 5nm powerful processor for smooth performance and to unleash mainstream 5G connectivity's true potential.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other Features

Both Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G will come with Knox Security platform, built at the chip level, ensuring users are in full control of their data with features like Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey and others. Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G will also feature Knox Vault chipset, which provides tamper-resistant environment for data that matters most on a user's device. Knox Vault physically isolates PINs, passwords, biometrics and security-critical keys away from the rest and stores them in the secure memory.

In addition to these features, Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G have been designed to stay future-ready with enhanced security and OS upgrades as compared to previous generations.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 12:11 IST
