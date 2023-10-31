Icon

Samsung Galaxy A15: Know all about expected specs, price, and more

A recent leak suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 19:03 IST
According to some leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera with 10x zoom. ( Representative image) (Samsung)
According to some leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera with 10x zoom. ( Representative image) (Samsung)

Samsung caters to the needs of all kinds of users, from those looking for budget gadgets to those eyeing premium stuff. After launching its premium models including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, it is now focusing on a budget smartphone. If you were looking to buy a featured-filled 5G smartphone that fits your budget, then you might just have to wait just a little longer. There is much speculation that Samsung will soon launch its Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. Leaks and rumors about this budget smartphone have already started to surface. Read here to know what is expected.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G expected features

As leaks suggest, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might succeed its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. A recent leak by a renowned tipster Parag Guglani suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone phone is expected to boast an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. This budget smartphone might be launched in two color options, that is Black and Blue. 

Expected Camera features

The tipster Parag Guglani says on the X platform that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera with 10x zoom, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. If we talk about the front camera, the smartphone can expect a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Storage and Battery

Rumors say that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G can feature 128GB of internal storage, which can expand up to 1TB. Moreover, Samsung may add a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to this phone. As far as the battery strength is concerned this budget smartphone can come with a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and powered by Android 13. The memory options of this smartphone might include 4GB or 6GB of RAM. About the prices, tipster Parag Guglani hinted that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might cost you $149.

Please keep in mind that no matter how much these features and prices may look appealing to you, this is just mere speculation and Samsung has not released any official document or announcement yet regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. So, you will have to wait until there is some official word on this.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 19:02 IST
