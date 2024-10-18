Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A16 5G in India to target budget-conscious consumers. This smartphone combines a competitive price point with essential features, making it a compelling option for users looking for value.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and offers a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth viewing experience. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users can further enhance storage capacity by utilising a microSD card slot, which supports expansion up to 1.5TB. A robust 5,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring extended usage and supporting 25W wired fast charging.

This smartphone runs on Android 14 with the One UI 6.0 interface, marking it as Samsung's first mid-range model to receive six major OS updates and six years of security updates. This commitment guarantees software support until October 31, 2030, providing peace of mind for future software enhancements.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G includes a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 13MP sensor, catering to selfie enthusiasts. Additional features consist of hybrid dual SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes in three colour variants: Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black. The device starts at a price of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone through Samsung's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and various online platforms. As part of a limited-time offer, buyers can receive up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on Axis and SBI credit cards and a Rs. 500 voucher on Samsung Wallet.