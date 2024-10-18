 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A16 5G in India with 6 years of extended software support, and other compelling features at a competitive pricing for budget-conscious consumers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 16:25 IST
Icon
Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M15: This is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available in the budget segment price due to the Amazon festival sale. The Samsung Galaxy M15 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset for day-to-day performance. It also comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance. You can get the Samsung Galaxy M15 at a sale price of just Rs.10,999.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
2/5 Realme NARZO 70x: The next feature-filled budget smartphone in the list is the Realme NARZO 70x. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G processor which claims to offer powerful performance. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution for crisp visuals. Now, the Realme NARZO 70x is available at a discounted price of just Rs.12249. (Realme )
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
3/5 iQOO Z9x: This is a newly launched mid-range smartphone which is powered by the  4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 that claims to offer  560K+ AnTuTu Score for lag-free performance. The iQOO Z9x also features a 6000mAh ultra slim battery that supports 44W FlashCharge. The iQOO Z9x a is priced at Rs.18999, however, during Amazon Sale 2024, buyers can get it for just Rs.13999. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
4/5 Redmi 13C: This is Redmi’s most popular 5G smartphone which is available at an affordable price range. The Redmi 13C comes with a 6.74-inch HD+  display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. You can get the Redmi 13C at a discounted price of Rs.8999.  (Redmi )
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
5/5 Poco X6 Neo: The next budget smartphone which you can consider buying is the Poco X6 Neo which is a performance-centric smartphone. The Poco X6 Neo is powered by a Dimensity 6080 Processor paired with 8GB RAM and  128GB Storage. It also offers a 5000 mAh Battery and a 108MP main rear camera. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.12999. (Poco)
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB configurations. (Samsung)

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A16 5G in India to target budget-conscious consumers. This smartphone combines a competitive price point with essential features, making it a compelling option for users looking for value.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and offers a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth viewing experience. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users can further enhance storage capacity by utilising a microSD card slot, which supports expansion up to 1.5TB. A robust 5,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring extended usage and supporting 25W wired fast charging.

More about Samsung Galaxy A16
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹16,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 India launch officially confirmed: Here's what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This smartphone runs on Android 14 with the One UI 6.0 interface, marking it as Samsung's first mid-range model to receive six major OS updates and six years of security updates. This commitment guarantees software support until October 31, 2030, providing peace of mind for future software enhancements.

Also read: iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20% in China Debut as Demand Returns

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G includes a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 13MP sensor, catering to selfie enthusiasts. Additional features consist of hybrid dual SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC capabilities.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- All details

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G comes in three colour variants: Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black. The device starts at a price of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone through Samsung's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and various online platforms. As part of a limited-time offer, buyers can receive up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on Axis and SBI credit cards and a Rs. 500 voucher on Samsung Wallet.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 16:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case why apple iphone se 4 and google pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones apple ipad mini 7 vs ipad mini 6: know if you should consider buying the latest xiaomi 15 key specs tipped online: 50mp triple cameras, snapdragon 8 elite and 5,500mah battery and more oneplus 13r tipped to feature snapdragon 8 gen 4 soc: here what’s coming oneplus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: know how much it will cost iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on october 25, may cost over… this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets