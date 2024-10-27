 Samsung Galaxy A16 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Know which smartphone to consider | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A16 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Know which smartphone to consider

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 27 2024, 10:55 IST
Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy A16 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A16 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Looking for an affordable smartphone but confused between several options? Then Samsung has recently launched a new mid-range smartphone called the Galaxy A16 which has been gaining popularity. However, with its attractive specifications and features, the smartphone competes with other devices in a similar range including the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. Therefore, for better understanding, check out the specs comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A16 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy A16 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite:

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy A16 retains a similar flat design and triple camera setup as the predecessor. The smart comes with 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm dimensions and weighs 200 grams. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a unique design with a pill-shaped camera housing two camera sensors and an LED flash. For protection, both smartphones come with an IP54 rating.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of the viewing experience, the Samsung Galaxy A16 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Nord CE4 Lite sports 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits brightness. Therefore, OnePlus offers faster navigation brightness, but Samsung offers HDR content. 

Also read: OPPO Enco X3 earbuds with lossless audio, anti-wind noise algorithm launched: Check key features, price and more

Camera: The Galaxy A16 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with EIS support, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a  2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite comes with a dual-camera setup that offers a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, Samsung offers a 13MP selfie camera, whereas, OnePlus offers a 16MP front camera.

Performance and battery: The Samsung Galaxy A16 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

Also read: Asus ROG Phone 9 key specifications and design details tipped online ahead of launch

For lasting performance, Samsung comes with a 5000mAh battery, whereas, OnePlus comes with a 5110mAh battery. In terms of charging, Galaxy A16 supports 25W charging, whereas,  OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite supports the 80W fast charging. 

Price: The Samsung Galaxy A16 comes at a starting price of 18999 for an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite starts at 19999 for an 8GB RAM+128GB storage option. 

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 09:00 IST
