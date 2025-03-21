Samsung Galaxy A26 5G India price tipped online: Here’s when and what to expect

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A-series with new models including the Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A56 5G. These phones feature Android 15-based One UI 7 custom skin, a 50MP main camera, and AI-driven features under the umbrella of "Awesome Intelligence." While several of these models have already been released in India, the Galaxy A26 5G remains pending. However, leaks suggest that the device's launch is imminent, with details about its pricing already emerging.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Pricing (Expected)

According to tipster @yabhishekhd, the Galaxy A26 5G will likely be priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant expected to cost Rs. 27,999. Information about its official availability is still unclear.

Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications and Features (Global)

The Galaxy A26 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering an enhanced experience for both scrolling and gaming. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset in global markets, while the Exynos 1280 will be used in Latin America. The phone runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, and Samsung promises six major Android updates, making it one of the most supported mid-range phones in the brand's portfolio.

For photography, the device boasts a triple-camera setup: a 50MP wide sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front features a 13MP selfie camera, ideal for video calls and selfies. The phone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery, which includes 25W wired fast charging for extended use.

The Galaxy A26 5G supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, along with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support. For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and standard sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy A26 5G in Black, White, Mint, and Peach Pink.

Updates in the New Galaxy A26

The Galaxy A26 5G succeeds the Galaxy A25 with notable improvements. The display size has been increased from 6.5 inches to 6.7 inches, and the Exynos 1280 chipset has been replaced with the Exynos 1380 SoC. Additionally, the new model now has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Samsung also promises six OS updates for the A26 5G, an upgrade from the four OS versions offered with the Galaxy A25.