Samsung Galaxy A26 5G India price tipped online: Here’s when and what to expect

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A26 5G in India, with pricing details leaked ahead of its release. Key features and upgrades have also surfaced online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 21 2025, 16:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Which budget smartphone you should buy?
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
1/5 Design: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a new and unique-looking design which the company calls the “Ripple Glow” effect. It comes with a plastic body which does not look very cheap, making a worthy design under Rs.10000. On the other hand, the Moto G35 5G comes with a subtle design featuring a vegan leather back panel. The smartphone also comes with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
2/5 Display: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with High Brightness Mode” with up to 800nits and 60Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Moto G35 5G features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, it is more touch-responsive than the Galaxy F06 5G. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
3/5 Performance: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Whereas, the Moto G35 5G is powered by a Unisoc T760 paired with up to 4GB and 128 GB storage. Performance-wise, the Samsung is more powerful. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
4/5 Camera: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a dual rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the other hand, the Moto G35 5G also comes with a dual camera system that includes a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, Samsung offers an 8MP camera and Moto offers a 16MP selfie camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
5/5 Battery: For lasting performance, the Galaxy F06 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that comes with 25W charging support. Moto G35 also offers a 5000mAh battery but with 18W charging support.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G price and features leaked ahead of its anticipated release in India. (Samsung)

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A-series with new models including the Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A56 5G. These phones feature Android 15-based One UI 7 custom skin, a 50MP main camera, and AI-driven features under the umbrella of "Awesome Intelligence." While several of these models have already been released in India, the Galaxy A26 5G remains pending. However, leaks suggest that the device's launch is imminent, with details about its pricing already emerging.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Pricing (Expected)

According to tipster @yabhishekhd, the Galaxy A26 5G will likely be priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant expected to cost Rs. 27,999. Information about its official availability is still unclear.

Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications and Features (Global)

The Galaxy A26 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering an enhanced experience for both scrolling and gaming. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset in global markets, while the Exynos 1280 will be used in Latin America. The phone runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, and Samsung promises six major Android updates, making it one of the most supported mid-range phones in the brand's portfolio.

For photography, the device boasts a triple-camera setup: a 50MP wide sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front features a 13MP selfie camera, ideal for video calls and selfies. The phone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery, which includes 25W wired fast charging for extended use.

The Galaxy A26 5G supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, along with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support. For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and standard sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy A26 5G in Black, White, Mint, and Peach Pink.

Updates in the New Galaxy A26

The Galaxy A26 5G succeeds the Galaxy A25 with notable improvements. The display size has been increased from 6.5 inches to 6.7 inches, and the Exynos 1280 chipset has been replaced with the Exynos 1380 SoC. Additionally, the new model now has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Samsung also promises six OS updates for the A26 5G, an upgrade from the four OS versions offered with the Galaxy A25.

