Samsung Galaxy A26 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Check features, price and more

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A26 5G in India, aiming to provide an affordable yet feature-packed option for budget-conscious consumers. The smartphone offers a combination of performance, design, and functionality, making it an attractive choice in the mid-range market. With a starting price of Rs. 24,999, it brings notable specifications that typically belong to higher-end models.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A26 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. The display offers vibrant visuals, making it suitable for watching content, gaming, and everyday tasks. The device also features a waterdrop-style Infinity-U notch to house a 13MP front camera for clear selfies.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A26 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, the same chip found in the Galaxy A35 (2023). The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the ability to expand up to 2TB via a microSD card, ensuring ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The 5,000mAh battery supports 25W charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and keep using the device throughout the day.

For photography, the device features an advanced rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, allowing users to capture a variety of shots. The Galaxy A26 runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and promises six years of security updates, making it a great long-term investment.

The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and NFC support for contactless payments. It carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, adding durability to its design.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Pricing and Availability

Samsung offers the Galaxy A26 5G in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB at Rs. 24,999 and 8GB+256GB at Rs. 27,999. Colour options include Awesome Black, Mint, White, and Peach. It is available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung's official website, and offline stores. Customers using HDFC and SBI credit cards can avail of an instant Rs. 2,000 discount as part of the launch offers.