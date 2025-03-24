Samsung Galaxy A26 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Check features, price and more

Samsung has launched its budget-friendly device - the Galaxy A26 5G in India, featuring an Exynos 1380 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and more. Here’s what Samsung has more in store for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 12:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
Samsung launches Galaxy A26 5G in India with 5G support, large display, and long-term updates. (Samsung)

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A26 5G in India, aiming to provide an affordable yet feature-packed option for budget-conscious consumers. The smartphone offers a combination of performance, design, and functionality, making it an attractive choice in the mid-range market. With a starting price of Rs. 24,999, it brings notable specifications that typically belong to higher-end models.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A26 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. The display offers vibrant visuals, making it suitable for watching content, gaming, and everyday tasks. The device also features a waterdrop-style Infinity-U notch to house a 13MP front camera for clear selfies.

More about Samsung Galaxy A26
Samsung Galaxy A26
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: 5 Google Pixel AI features that will make you rethink your smartphone experience right now

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Galaxy A26 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, the same chip found in the Galaxy A35 (2023). The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the ability to expand up to 2TB via a microSD card, ensuring ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The 5,000mAh battery supports 25W charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and keep using the device throughout the day.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design leaked with a new colour variant- What to expect

For photography, the device features an advanced rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, allowing users to capture a variety of shots. The Galaxy A26 runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and promises six years of security updates, making it a great long-term investment.

The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and NFC support for contactless payments. It carries an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, adding durability to its design.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on Geekbench: Here's what the smartphone's performance looks like

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Pricing and Availability

Samsung offers the Galaxy A26 5G in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB at Rs. 24,999 and 8GB+256GB at Rs. 27,999. Colour options include Awesome Black, Mint, White, and Peach. It is available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung's official website, and offline stores. Customers using HDFC and SBI credit cards can avail of an instant Rs. 2,000 discount as part of the launch offers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 12:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A26 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Check features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive
Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here’s how to claim free title
GTA Online weekly update

GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money
GTA 6 pre-orders

GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets