Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its next-generation mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56, on March 2 in India. These new devices are expected to be available globally shortly after the Indian release. Interested buyers can now register their interest on Samsung's official website.

The company has also revealed that these smartphones will receive a total of six years of operating system updates. This commitment promises extensive software support for users, which is notable for mid-range devices. The upcoming models are expected to launch with Android 15-based One UI 7, continuing Samsung's strong track record in rolling out major updates for its devices, including its premium S and Z series smartphones. If Samsung delivers on its promise, these phones could receive updates all the way to Android 21.

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A26 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a slight increase from the 6.5-inch screen on the Galaxy A25. It will also feature a U-shaped notch, a design that some might consider outdated compared to more modern punch-hole cutouts. The A36 and A56 models are expected to feature similar displays, with sizes increasing slightly from 6.6 inches to 6.7 inches.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A25 uses a side-mounted scanner, and the Galaxy A26 is expected to follow suit. In contrast, the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are rumoured to include under-display optical sensors, offering a more advanced security solution.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A36 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, while the Galaxy A56 could run on the Exynos 1580 processor. All three models will likely offer configurations with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256 GB. Battery capacity remains consistent with previous models at 5,000 mAh. Interestingly, both the Galaxy A36 and A56 are expected to support 45W fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 25W support on their predecessors.

For photography, the A series models are anticipated to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP secondary sensor. This camera setup will likely offer users a solid photographic experience at a mid-range price point.