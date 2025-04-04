Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger should you buy?

Samsung's A series smartphone has gained much popularity over the years for its reliable performance, attractive design, AI features and more. Earlier, the company announced the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 in India, and now it has launched a more affordable option, the Galaxy A26, with some noteworthy features. To examine if Samsung Galaxy A26 is worth the buy, we have compared the smartphone with Samsung Galaxy A36 to compare the specs and feature differences. Therefore, know which smartphone you should buy, the Samsung Galaxy A26 or the Galaxy A36.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A26 and Galaxy A36 retain similar details with a plastic frame and glass back. Both models offer an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. However, the Galaxy A26 is slightly thicker in measurement than the Galaxy A36, and it also has thicker bezels, which may not look pleasant to many buyers.

For display, both models come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Galaxy A36 provides better brightness than the Galaxy A26. Additionally, it should be noted that Galaxy A26 does not support an optical fingerprint scanner on display as it is embedded on the power button, unlike the Galaxy A36.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy A26 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chip paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2 storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy A36 is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, offering better performance.

For lasting performance, both devices are backed by a 5000 mAh battery. However, considering the chip and overall integration, the Galaxy A36 should offer a better battery life than the Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A26 and Galaxy A36 both feature a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera. However, the A36 includes a bigger camera sensor. Both models also offer an 8MP ultrawide camera. Another difference we can spot is that the A26 features a 2MP macro lens, and the A36 features a 5MP macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Galaxy A36: Price

Samsung Galaxy A26 comes with a starting price of Rs. 24999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Galaxy A36 is priced at Rs.32999 for 8GB+128GB storage.

