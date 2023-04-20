Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price falls to Rs. 4749 on Flipkart! Know how to save over 30000

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A34 5G along with the Galaxy A54 5G assuring great performance at an affordable rate. And now to make it accessible to a larger segment of the public which is more price conscious, Flipkart has announced astonishing offers on the device. From discount to exchange and bank offers, you can avail all to the Galaxy A34 5G at a massively reduced rate. The phone can be grabbed for just Rs. 4749 against its market price of Rs. 35499, according to Flipkart. Want to know how you can avail the offers? Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G on Flipkart: Offers to avail

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available on Flipkart at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 30999 against its market price of Rs. 35499. That is if you order the phone on Flipkart, you will be straight away able to save Rs. 4500 on the phone. But wait! There is more to it.

You can bring down the cost of the phone further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offer. In order to opt for the exchange offer, you will need to have an old smartphone in a good working condition. The better the older model, the more amount you can get on exchange. On option the exchange offer, you will be able to save up to Rs. 26250 more on the device. Combining both the discount and exchange offer can bring down the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A34 to Rs. 4749.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device which include- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 3000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI Transactions; and Rs. 3000 off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.