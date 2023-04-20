Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price falls to Rs. 4749 on Flipkart! Know how to save over 30000

You can save over Rs. 30000 on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G today. Here are the offers you can avail on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 14:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34
Know how you can get the Samsung Galaxy A34 at a reduced rate. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
Know how you can get the Samsung Galaxy A34 at a reduced rate. (HT Tech)

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A34 5G along with the Galaxy A54 5G assuring great performance at an affordable rate. And now to make it accessible to a larger segment of the public which is more price conscious, Flipkart has announced astonishing offers on the device. From discount to exchange and bank offers, you can avail all to the Galaxy A34 5G at a massively reduced rate. The phone can be grabbed for just Rs. 4749 against its market price of Rs. 35499, according to Flipkart. Want to know how you can avail the offers? Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G on Flipkart: Offers to avail

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available on Flipkart at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 30999 against its market price of Rs. 35499. That is if you order the phone on Flipkart, you will be straight away able to save Rs. 4500 on the phone. But wait! There is more to it.

You can bring down the cost of the phone further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offer. In order to opt for the exchange offer, you will need to have an old smartphone in a good working condition. The better the older model, the more amount you can get on exchange. On option the exchange offer, you will be able to save up to Rs. 26250 more on the device. Combining both the discount and exchange offer can bring down the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A34 to Rs. 4749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BXD44TJW

Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device which include- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 3000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI Transactions; and Rs. 3000 off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 14:54 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price falls to Rs. 4749 on Flipkart! Know how to save over 30000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets