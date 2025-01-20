Samsung Galaxy A36 5G listed on BIS website, India launch expected soon

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating an upcoming launch in India. This phone is believed to be a midrange model and a successor to the Galaxy A35 5G, which debuted earlier in March 2024. Although the listing does not provide details about the design or specifications, it suggests the device's arrival in India is imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Model Numbers and Other Details Revealed

The listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows the model number SM-A366E/DS. The "DS" suffix implies a dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy A36 5G. Previously, this same model number appeared on other Samsung websites, adding credibility to the rumour that the phone could soon be available in the Indian market. This BIS listing further strengthens expectations that the phone will be released shortly.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is expected to build on the foundation laid by the A35 5G, which launched in India last year. It is rumoured that the A36 5G may debut alongside the Galaxy A56 5G, which has also been speculated for a while. The Galaxy A36 5G's specifications, as revealed by previous leaks, point to a midrange phone with a focus on performance and camera quality.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to reports, the Galaxy A36 5G may feature a hole-punch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a redesigned rear camera setup. The back could house a 50MP primary camera, complemented by a 5MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the phone is expected to have a 12MP front camera. In terms of dimensions, the device is speculated to measure 162.6×77.9×7.4mm.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A36 5G may be powered by either the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, running on Android 15 with One UI 7. The phone is likely to come in multiple RAM configurations, further enhancing its appeal to a wider audience. Additionally, the Galaxy A36 5G is expected to come with a 12MP selfie camera, an upgrade from the 13MP sensor found in its predecessor.