Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 to launch in India soon: Here’s when and what to expect

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy A36 and A56 smartphones in India with exciting upgrades and features. Here's what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 14:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A36
Samsung is set to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones in India, including Galaxy A36 and A56. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Samsung is preparing for the launch of its latest Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The brand recently introduced the Galaxy A06 5G in the country, and now, attention is shifting to the upcoming Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56. Expected to arrive by mid-March, these devices have already been teased by Samsung through a video released on YouTube and X, though specifics on the new models remain sparse.

Samsung Teases 6 OS Upgrades for Galaxy A Series

The teaser video highlights Samsung's commitment to the Galaxy A series, which has garnered more than 89 million users. In addition to emphasising the design, durability, and security features of the series, the video also mentions the introduction of “6 OS upgrades” for the upcoming devices. This upgrade policy aligns the new models with the premium Galaxy S and Z series, which are supported with six OS updates. By comparison, previous models such as the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 only offered four OS updates. This significant upgrade in support of the A series reflects Samsung's focus on providing long-term value for its customers.

Also read: Samsung's tri-fold phone may launch in July alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7- What we know so far

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Details on the design of the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have not been disclosed yet. However, both devices have surfaced on multiple certification platforms, including Geekbench, TUV Rheinland, and Google Play Console, hinting at imminent launches.

Also read: iPhone 17 series' rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here's what we think

Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56: Specifications and features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A36 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM, and running Android 15. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro lens, along with a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A36 is anticipated to launch in the same price range as its predecessor, which was priced at Rs. 30,999.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A56 may come equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 SoC, 256GB of storage, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to pack a 5,000 or 5,100mAh battery. Similar to the A36, the Galaxy A56 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 39,999, which was the launch price of the previous model.

In addition to the Galaxy A series, Samsung has also teased upcoming launches for the Galaxy M06 and M16 devices, although official confirmation and launch dates for these smartphones remain unavailable.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 14:55 IST
