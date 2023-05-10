Samsung Galaxy A53 price slashed on Flipkart! Save over 30000 on the phone worth 38990 this way

You can get a mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53 worth Rs. 38990 by paying a lot less. Here is how you can save over Rs. 30000 on the phone on Flipkart.

Updated on: May 10 2023, 10:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review in 6 points: Know if it's worth the price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
1/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design: When it comes to looks, Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. Having said that, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. (Priya/HT Tech)
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Display: The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. (Priya/HT Tech)
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Performance: Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games to long hours of binging sessions and listening to music, nothing bothered the phone. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. (Priya/HT Tech)
4/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Cameras: The device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the primary camera is impressive as it highlights all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. (Priya/HT Tech)
5/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Battery: It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
6/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Know how much you need to pay to grab the Samsung Galaxy A53 on Flipkart today. (HT Tech)

Mid-range smartphones are known to offer amazing overall performance with rich features. And if you are willing to buy a smartphone that will not only offer you value for your money but which also gets a big discount, you can consider buying Samsung Galaxy A53 today. The phone worth Rs. 38990 can be purchased by paying a lot less by availing discount and other offers on Flipkart. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy A53 can be reduced to as low as under Rs. 2000. Here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A53: How to get it under Rs. 2000

The price of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has fallen massively from Rs. 38990 to mere under Rs. 2000 on Flipkart. The device is available at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 31999 against Rs. 38990 on the ecommerce platform today. This means that on ordering the phone today you will just have to pay the discounted amount. That is, you will be able to save straight away Rs. 6991 on Flipkart.

However, if you are looking for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the phone on exchange, you need to have an old device in a good working condition which can fetch you maximum benefits on exchanging it. On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 30000 further off. Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 can fall to under Rs. 2000 that is Rs. 1999.

Meanwhile, it can be known that Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the device along with a freebie. The bank offers include- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order value of Rs. 1000 which will be valid once per Paytm account; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The freebie you can grab is 200 percent welcome bonus upto Rs. 10000.

Samsung Galaxy A53

The Samsung Galaxy A53 runs on Exynos Octa Core chipset and gets a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery. It also houses a quad rear camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) along with a selfie camera of 32MP.

First Published Date: 10 May, 10:42 IST
