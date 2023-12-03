Icon

Samsung Galaxy A55 design unveiled: Leaked images provide early look ahead of launch

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55 5G design has been leaked, showcasing a sleek build with notable changes. Anticipated specs hint at powerful performance and advanced camera capabilities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 03 2023, 16:59 IST
Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G reveal its sleek design, triple camera setup, and anticipated specs before the official launch. (Divya / HT Tech)

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone giant, is gearing up to announce the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 series in India. However, weeks before the official release, leaked images and video have surfaced online, providing a sneak peek into the design of another smartphone, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. The phone is expected to make its debut in global markets soon and is anticipated to feature an Exynos chip. The leaked 5K renders of the phone, in collaboration with OnLeaks, showcase a front design with a center-punch hole camera. The device is speculated to sport a 6.5-inch flat FHD+ OLED 120Hz screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Unlike its predecessor, the handset is likely to have flat sides and could house a triple camera array on the back.

On the right side, users may find the power and volume buttons, while the top of the phone could feature a SIM card tray. The bottom is expected to house a charging port and a speaker unit. Noteworthy design changes include the incorporation of a metallic frame, evident from the antenna bands, giving the phone a thickness of 8.2mm, MySmartPrice reported.

Anticipated Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications

Regarding specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is expected to run on the Exynos 1480 chipset, providing optimal performance. The device may offer configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 5G-enabled smartphone is rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging. Leaks suggest a camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, the device could feature a 32MP selfie shooter. Also read: Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Expected Launch Date

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A54 5G in March 2023. The upcoming Galaxy A55 5G is anticipated to hit the market by the end of Q1 2024. Tech enthusiasts would be eagerly awaiting the official launch to explore the full array of features that the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is set to offer.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 16:59 IST
