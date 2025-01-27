Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 appear on certification sites, global launch imminent- All details

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 smartphones have been spotted on a certification website, hinting at their imminent launch and exciting features, including fast charging.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jan 27 2025, 15:36 IST
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 smartphones have been spotted on the TUV Rheinland website. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is preparing to unveil three new smartphones, the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. These devices have recently appeared on the TUV Rheinland certification website, signalling their upcoming release worldwide. The listings also reveal details about the charging speeds of these models, with the Galaxy A56 and A36 likely offering fast charging similar to the recently launched Galaxy S25 series.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Models Listed on TUV Rheinland

The Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 have been spotted (via Gizmochina) on TUV Rheinland's website, a certification platform based in Cologne that tests and certifies products globally. The Galaxy A56 appears with model numbers SM-A566B/DS, SM-A566B, SM-A566E/DS, and SM-A566E, while the Galaxy A36 is listed under several variations including SM-A366B, SM-A366B/DS, SM-A366E, SM-A366E/DS, SM-A366U, SM-A366U1, SM-A366W, SM-S366V, and SM-A3660. Additionally, a third device in the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A26, has surfaced with model numbers SM-A266B/DS, SM-A266B, SM-A266M/DS, and SM-A266M.

Charging Capabilities Revealed

The listings provide insight into the charging capabilities of the phones. Both the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are expected to support 45W fast charging, a feature seen in Samsung's flagship S-series models. In contrast, the Galaxy A26 will support a slower 25W charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy A56: FCC Certification Details

The Galaxy A56 has also appeared on the FCC website with the model number SM-A566E/DS. This listing reveals that the phone will support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GNSS. It shows the phone supporting charging at 10V 4.5A, approximately equivalent to 45W. However, the device appears in the FCC database with the Samsung EP-TA800 adapter, which is rated for 25W wired charging. This suggests some differences between the actual charging capabilities and adapter ratings.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 15:36 IST
