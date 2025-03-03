Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 launched with flagship AI features

Samsung has officially launched its new generation A series smartphones, the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 globally. This year, the South Korean giant has introduced some significant upgrades and changes, which may make the series more popular in the mid-range smartphone market. Firstly, the new generation Samsung Galaxy A series models come with flagship AI features that the company calls “Awesome Intelligence”, and it includes features such as instant slow-mo, AI select, enhanced Circle to Search, and more. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 and what they have to offer in the mid-range series.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here's when the slimmer flagship may debut

More about Samsung Galaxy A56 Samsung Galaxy A56 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.65 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A26: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Galaxy A26 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For performance, the Galaxy A56 is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 processor, the Galaxy A36 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and the Galaxy A26 comes with an Exynos 1380 processor.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: MWC 2025: Upcoming smartphone launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and more to watch out for

For photography, the entire lineup features a 50MP main camera with OIS support. The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 also offer 10-bit HDR video support. The Galaxy A56 comes with a 12MP ultrawide camera, but the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A36 feature an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 feature a 5MP macro lens, whereas the Galaxy A26 supports a 2MP macro lens. The Galaxy A56 comes with some new camera features, such as Low-Noise Mode, which claims to enhance the night photography experience.

All phones are backed by a 5000mAh battery, offering lasting performance. The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 support 45W charging, whereas the A26 supports 25W charging. Lastly, all models will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung promises to offer 6 years of software upgrades.

Also read: Samsung's tri-fold phone may launch in July alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7- What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A26: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A56 will be available in four colour options: Awesome Light gray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink. The Galaxy A36 will come in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime. Lastly, the Galaxy A26 will come in Black, White, Mint and Peach Pink colours.

The India prices of the smartphone are yet to be revealed. We will update the article once the prices are out.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!