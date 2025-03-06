Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone offers better value for your money?

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy S24 FE offer powerful features at competitive prices. Here’s a breakdown of their differences to help you choose.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 06 2025, 15:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Compare design, performance, camera, and pricing to find the best option. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A56 alongside the Galaxy A36 in India, bringing several updates to its mid-range offerings. The new Galaxy A series includes advanced AI-driven features, such as instant slow-mo, AI select, and enhanced Circle to Search, which could boost its appeal in the competitive mid-range smartphone market. While the Galaxy A56 brings upgraded features to the Galaxy A series, the S24 FE continues Samsung's tradition of providing a premium experience in the Fan Edition lineup. Let's explore the differences between these two models and see which one is worth your consideration.

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Design and Build

The Galaxy A56 sports a new design with a Linear Floating Camera Module and a 'Radiance-inspired colour scheme. This model is also the slimmest in the Galaxy A series, measuring only 7.4mm in thickness. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE offers an aluminum chassis and features a triple-camera setup. It also comes in a variety of colors, including Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow, offering a range of options for users.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 launched with flagship AI features

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Display

Both models offer a 6.7-inch display. The Galaxy A56 features an FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy S24 FE, however, is equipped with an AMOLED display that provides a higher peak brightness of up to 1900 nits, along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Cameras

The camera systems on both devices aim to impress. The Galaxy A56 has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with enhancements to Nightography and a Low Noise Mode for better low-light performance. The S24 FE, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, making it better suited for versatile photography. The S24 FE also includes a 10MP front camera for selfies.

Also read: iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Key differences in design, display, performance, cameras, and battery life

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Performance

The Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and offers six years of security updates and Android OS updates. It comes with 8GB RAM and storage options up to 256 GB. Whereas, the S24 FE, with its Exynos 2400e chipset, provides an enhanced AI experience, including features like Circle to Search and Note Assists. Both phones offer similar RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Battery Life

The Galaxy A56 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, allowing for quick power-ups during busy days. The Galaxy S24 FE also boasts impressive battery life. Though the specific battery specs are not detailed, it's expected to match the performance of the Galaxy A56.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra confirmed to come with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging - All details

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy S24 FE: Pricing

The Galaxy A56 starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, making it an attractive option in the mid-range market. The Galaxy S24 FE, priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, is positioned as a more premium offering. Its higher price reflects its advanced features, especially the camera and display.

Final Thoughts

Both phones deliver solid features, but the Galaxy A56 offers a more affordable option with a reliable performance package. The Galaxy S24 FE, with its higher-end camera and display specs, appeals to those who prioritise premium features in a mid-range phone. Ultimately, the choice depends on your budget and feature preferences.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 15:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets