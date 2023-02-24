    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy A73 gets a price cut! Grab 47490 phone at just 20490

    Grab the Samsung Galaxy A73 at just Rs. 20490 with a massive discount on Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 18:37 IST
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
    POCO X5 Pro 5G
    4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
    image caption
    5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
    Samsung Galaxy A73
    View all Images
    Know more about this amazing Samsung Galaxy A73 offer on Amazon.

    The Samsung Galaxy A73 offers top-notch performance owing to the Snapdragon 778G chipset, extended battery life, and remarkable cameras, highlighted by a 108MP main camera as part of its quad camera system. Therefore, it makes one of the best smartphones which you can buy.

    Although it is originally pricey, it can be yours right now with a hefty discount on Amazon. In addition to this, you can also avail exciting exchange and bank offers to drive its price further down.

    So, check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy A73 offer on Amazon here.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A73 discount

    The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 47490 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 20940.

    Amazon is initially offering a huge 18 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A73, saving you a huge amount! After discount, it is available for just Rs. 38990. You can further drive down the price of Samsung Galaxy A73 with the help of other offers.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 to just Rs. 20940!

    B09YNKD144

    Samsung Galaxy A73 Bank Offers

    Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions.

    So, grab this Samsung Galaxy A73 deal on Amazon before it runs out!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 18:36 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A73 gets a price cut! Grab 47490 phone at just 20490
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new