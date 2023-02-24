Samsung Galaxy A73 gets a price cut! Grab 47490 phone at just 20490

The Samsung Galaxy A73 offers top-notch performance owing to the Snapdragon 778G chipset, extended battery life, and remarkable cameras, highlighted by a 108MP main camera as part of its quad camera system. Therefore, it makes one of the best smartphones which you can buy.

Although it is originally pricey, it can be yours right now with a hefty discount on Amazon. In addition to this, you can also avail exciting exchange and bank offers to drive its price further down.

So, check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy A73 offer on Amazon here.

Samsung Galaxy A73 discount

The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 47490 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 20940.

Amazon is initially offering a huge 18 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A73, saving you a huge amount! After discount, it is available for just Rs. 38990. You can further drive down the price of Samsung Galaxy A73 with the help of other offers.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 to just Rs. 20940!

Samsung Galaxy A73 Bank Offers

Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions.

So, grab this Samsung Galaxy A73 deal on Amazon before it runs out!