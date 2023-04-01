Samsung Galaxy F14 5G on Sale! Get it for as low as Rs. 540 instead of 17490- Know how

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is available on Flipkart with irresistible offers. The price of the device can drop to as low as Rs. 540 from Rs. 17490. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 10:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
POCO X5 Pro 5G
4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
image caption
5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
View all Images
Know how you can nab the latest Samsung Galaxy F14 5G at an amazingly low price of Rs. 540. (Flipkart)

Samsung had almost a week ago announced the launch of the Galaxy F14 5G under Rs. 20000 segment. The latest handset is available now on sale on Flipkart with amazing offers. And yes, you will not have to pay the full market price of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to own it. Instead the phone can be yours for as low as Rs. 540. Surprised! Flipkart is offering a decent discount on the smartphone. However, the power to reduce the cost of the phone further lies in your hand. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers being offered on the phone. Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price drop

With a discount of 17 percent, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G can be purchased for Rs. 14490 on Flipkart against its retail price of Rs. 17490. This means that you will be straight away able to save Rs. 3000 on the device.

But for further cost reduction, you will have to opt for the offers. If you have an old smartphone in a decent working condition, it can fetch you another up to Rs. 13950 off. Both the discount and the exchange offer combined can lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to just Rs. 540 on Flipkart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While, the bank offers that you can avail on the device include- 10 percent off on DBS Bank Credit Card transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 2000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 1500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Features and specifications

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset and features a 6000 mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. The device supports 13 5G bands, sports a 6.6 inch Full HD+ 90Hz display, and comes with One UI 5 based on Android 13. The phone is available in three colour options – O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green and B.A.E. Purple.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 10:03 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F14 5G on Sale! Get it for as low as Rs. 540 instead of 17490- Know how
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets