Samsung Galaxy F14 5G on Sale! Get it for as low as Rs. 540 instead of 17490- Know how

Samsung had almost a week ago announced the launch of the Galaxy F14 5G under Rs. 20000 segment. The latest handset is available now on sale on Flipkart with amazing offers. And yes, you will not have to pay the full market price of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to own it. Instead the phone can be yours for as low as Rs. 540. Surprised! Flipkart is offering a decent discount on the smartphone. However, the power to reduce the cost of the phone further lies in your hand. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers being offered on the phone. Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price drop

With a discount of 17 percent, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G can be purchased for Rs. 14490 on Flipkart against its retail price of Rs. 17490. This means that you will be straight away able to save Rs. 3000 on the device.

But for further cost reduction, you will have to opt for the offers. If you have an old smartphone in a decent working condition, it can fetch you another up to Rs. 13950 off. Both the discount and the exchange offer combined can lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to just Rs. 540 on Flipkart.

While, the bank offers that you can avail on the device include- 10 percent off on DBS Bank Credit Card transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 2000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 1500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Features and specifications

The new Galaxy F14 5G comes with Exynos 1330 chipset and features a 6000 mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. The device supports 13 5G bands, sports a 6.6 inch Full HD+ 90Hz display, and comes with One UI 5 based on Android 13. The phone is available in three colour options – O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green and B.A.E. Purple.