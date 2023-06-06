Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched with 6000mAh battery, 108MP camera; check price

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G, to expand its F-series. It has been dubbed as the most premium Galaxy F-series smartphone. Among some of its notable features is a 108MP No Shake Camera, a massive 6000mAh battery, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. What else does this new F-series smartphone have to offer? How much does it cost? Know all details about Samsung Galaxy F54 here.

Samsung Galaxy F54 specs and features at a glance

The Galaxy F54 5G highlights several features for night photography, such as the Nightography feature from the flagship series and the Astrolapse feature to create time-lapse videos of the night sky. It boasts a 108 MP OIS Camera, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it gets a 32 MP front camera. The Galaxy F54 5G supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras.

Apart from this, Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz of refresh rate and it is powered by Exynos 1380 5nm processor. The Galaxy F54 5G runs on the latest One UI 5.1. Everything is backed by a 6000 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy F54 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is available in two colours -- Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. You can buy it on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. It comes at a price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, the Galaxy F54 5G is available at a special price of Rs. 27999, inclusive of select bank card benefits. Additionally, customers have the option to take advantage of attractive No Cost EMI offers. Galaxy F54 pre-orders will begin at 3:00 PM IST on June 6.