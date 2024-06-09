 Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000 | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Which is the best smartphone under Rs.30000? Check out the in-depth comparison between Samsung Galaxy F55 and Vivo V30e.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 09 2024, 07:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000
Know which smartphone is better? Samsung Galaxy F55 or Vivo V30e. (Samsung/X)

Looking for the latest smartphone under Rs.30000? Well, there are several new smartphones announced this year in this price range, but two smartphones are gaining popularity for their unique design and all-rounder features. The Samsung Galaxy F55 and Vivo V30e recently made their debut in the Indian market with some powerful offerings for mid-range smartphone users. Therefore, if you are looking for something fresh and new then check out this in-depth comparison between Samsung Galaxy F55 and Vivo V30e. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

You may be interested in

17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G
  • Apricot Crush
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹28,900₹34,990
Buy now
Vivo V30e 256GB
  • Velvet Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹29,999
Check details
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
vivo Y18e
  • Space Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹7,999
Check details

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e:

Display: The Galaxy F55 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Vivo V30e comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. This showcases that Vivo is providing greater brightness than Samsung.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung stops software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, A41 and Galaxy M01- Details


Camera: In terms of camera specs, the Galaxy F55 sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP OIS primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Whereas, the V30e comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both smartphones consist of a 50MP selfie camera. 


Performance: In terms of hardware, the Galaxy F55 comes with a greater and faster processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 whereas, the Vivo V30e is powered by an older generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. Therefore, in terms of performance and multitasking, there might be a considerable difference. 

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset


Battery: For lasting performance, the Galaxy F55 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the V30e is equipped with a 5500mAh battery. In terms of charging supports, both offer a similar range of wattage with Samsung offering 45W charging support and Vivo offering 44W charging. 

Price: The Galaxy F55 comes with three storage variants with a starting price of Rs.26999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo V30e comes in two storage variants which start at Rs. 27999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now! 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 07:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 realme gt 6t, oneplus nord ce 4 and more: check out the best smartphones under rs.30000 realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
Smartwatch

10 Best smartwatches under Rs.700 for kids: Check cool and trendy picks
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details

Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
iPhone 13

Nab Apple iPhone 13 at a 12 pct discount! Amazon rolls out exciting discounts and offers
Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,999- Specs, camera and all details

Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at 22,999- Specs, camera and all details

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets