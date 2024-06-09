Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e: Check out which smartphone is best under Rs.30000

Looking for the latest smartphone under Rs.30000? Well, there are several new smartphones announced this year in this price range, but two smartphones are gaining popularity for their unique design and all-rounder features. The Samsung Galaxy F55 and Vivo V30e recently made their debut in the Indian market with some powerful offerings for mid-range smartphone users. Therefore, if you are looking for something fresh and new then check out this in-depth comparison between Samsung Galaxy F55 and Vivo V30e.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

You may be interested in 17% OFF 17% OFF Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Apricot Crush

Apricot Crush 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Vivo V30e 256GB Velvet Red

Velvet Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage vivo Y18e Space Black

Space Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e:

Display: The Galaxy F55 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Vivo V30e comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. This showcases that Vivo is providing greater brightness than Samsung.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung stops software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, A41 and Galaxy M01- Details



Camera: In terms of camera specs, the Galaxy F55 sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP OIS primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Whereas, the V30e comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both smartphones consist of a 50MP selfie camera.



Performance: In terms of hardware, the Galaxy F55 comes with a greater and faster processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 whereas, the Vivo V30e is powered by an older generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. Therefore, in terms of performance and multitasking, there might be a considerable difference.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset



Battery: For lasting performance, the Galaxy F55 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the V30e is equipped with a 5500mAh battery. In terms of charging supports, both offer a similar range of wattage with Samsung offering 45W charging support and Vivo offering 44W charging.

Price: The Galaxy F55 comes with three storage variants with a starting price of Rs.26999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo V30e comes in two storage variants which start at Rs. 27999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!