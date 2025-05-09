Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy F56 has been launched in India at under Rs.30000. Know what the smartphone has to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2025, 09:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy F56 launched at Rs.27999 in India. (Samsung)

Samsung has launched a new F series phone, the Galaxy F56, in India with some attractive specifications and features. The smartphone has been launched in the mid-range segment with a 7.2mm slim body, Exynos 1480 processor, 50MP OIS-enabled camera, and more. Therefore, if you are in search of smartphones under Rs.30000, then Samsung Galaxy F56 could be a great choice for consideration. Here's a closer look at what the new Galaxy F56 has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy F56 launch: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy F56 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits in High Brightness Mode. The display also features Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for scratch and impact resistance. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy F56 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera. It also offers some AI-powered editing tools such as Object Eraser and Edit Suggestions.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery that comes with 45W fast charging support with Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology. However, it should be noted that the charging adapter does not come with the box. The Galaxy F56 will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15. The company also claims to provide 6 generations of OS upgrades and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F56 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F56 will be available in two colour options: Green and Violet. The smartphone will also be available in two storage options 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs.27999 and Rs.30999, respectively. Samsung is also providing Rs.2000 instant bank discount and easy EMI options with a starting price of Rs.1556 per month using Samsung Finance+ and all leading NBFC partners.

The Samsung Galaxy F56 will be available for purchase on the Samsung India website, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores.

First Published Date: 09 May, 09:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets