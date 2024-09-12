 Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at ₹7,999: Check specs, features and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at 7,999: Check specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M05 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 5000mAh battery, and 50MP camera to target budget-conscious customers. Here’s what this budget phone has to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 15:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999: Check specs, features and more
Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999: Check specs, features and more
Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999: Check specs, features and more
Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999: Check specs, features and more
Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999: Check specs, features and more
Samsung Galaxy M05 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,999: Check specs, features and more
Samsung Galaxy M05 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85, 5000mAh battery, and 50MP camera. (Samsung)

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M05 in India, expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones. This new device succeeds the Samsung Galaxy M04, maintaining a similar design while incorporating upgraded specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M05 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, features a 5000mAh battery, and includes a 50MP camera. Here's a closer look at the specifications and pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy M05.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display that has a 60Hz refresh rate. Inside, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, complemented by an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clocked up to 1000MHz. The phone includes 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs on Android 14-based OneUI Core 6.0. The smartphone also houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M05 supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the device offers a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor, assisted by an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera. The company emphasises the phone's ability to capture detailed images even in low-light environments, thanks to its F/1.8 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M05: Price and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Customers can purchase the device through Amazon, Samsung's official website, and other retail partners.

“Galaxy M05 is designed for young consumers who demand more from their smartphones. With features like a 50MP dual camera, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a stunning 6.7” HD+ display, the device promises an immersive entertainment and enhanced camera experience. With these stand out features, Galaxy M05 is sure to set a new benchmark among the entry-level smartphones,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 15:47 IST
