Samsung Galaxy M05 Support page goes live: Know what's coming ahead of launch

Samsung is anticipated to launch its upcoming Galaxy M05 smartphone in India soon. While the company is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the smartphone, it has reportedly released the support page of the smartphone on its official website, indicating that the launch of Samsung's new M series smartphone is just around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy M05 India Support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy M05 official support page has gone live on the website. The official support page reveals that the upcoming smartphone will support 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M05 discovered on multiple Certification listings

Apart from the recent listing on the official website, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 has been previously discovered with the model number SM-M055F/DS on certification websites including Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 is likely to feature dual SIM support as per the BIS listing. The upcoming smartphone is likely to offer 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support as indicated by the Wi-Fi Alliance certification listing.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 smartphone is set to succeed the Galaxy M04 that was launched by the company in 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy M05 smartphone is expected to come at a budget-friendly price of under Rs. 10,000 same as the it's predecessor. However, as Samsung is yet to make these details official.

Samsung Galaxy M04 specs

Samsung Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display screen. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13 MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera. The smartphone also features a 5MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone was available at a price of Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB with 64GB variant. The smartphone's cost was Rs. 10,499 for 4GB with 128GB variant after launch.