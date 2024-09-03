 Samsung Galaxy M05 Support page goes live: Know what's coming ahead of launch | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M05 Support page goes live: Know what's coming ahead of launch

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 smartphone's official Indian support page recently went live indicating launch soon.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 16:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M05 Support page goes live: Know what's coming ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy M05 is expected to be available at an affordable price after launch. (Samsung)

Samsung is anticipated to launch its upcoming Galaxy M05 smartphone in India soon. While the company is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the smartphone, it has reportedly released the support page of the smartphone on its official website, indicating that the launch of Samsung's new M series smartphone is just around the corner. 

Samsung Galaxy M05 India Support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy M05 official support page has gone live on the website. The official support page reveals that the upcoming smartphone will support 4GB of RAM. 

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,790₹15,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now

Samsung Galaxy M05 discovered on multiple Certification listings

Apart from the recent listing on the official website, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 has been previously discovered with the model number SM-M055F/DS on certification websites including Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps using AI to transform Gen Z's online dating experience

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 is likely to feature dual SIM support as per the BIS listing. The upcoming smartphone is likely to offer 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support as indicated by the Wi-Fi Alliance certification listing. 

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05 smartphone is set to succeed the Galaxy M04 that was launched by the company in 2022.

Also Read: AI may not steal many jobs after all. It may just make workers more efficient

The Samsung Galaxy M05 smartphone is expected to come at a budget-friendly price of under Rs. 10,000 same as the it's predecessor. However, as Samsung is yet to make these details official. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold set to go on sale on September 4: Check pricing, offers, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy M04 specs

Samsung Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display screen. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13 MP main camera and  2MP  secondary camera. The smartphone also features a 5MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Also Read: Clearview AI gets massive $33.7 million fine over 'illegal database' of faces

The Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone was available at a price of Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB with 64GB variant. The smartphone's cost was Rs. 10,499 for 4GB with 128GB variant after launch. 

 

 

 

 

  

  

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 16:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list galaxy z fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; samsung explains the reason iphone se 4 may launch alongside iphone 16 at apple event 2024: here’s what we know so far iphone 16 price in india: here’s how much new apple iphone may cost at launch apple event 2024: 8 exciting upgrades in iphone 16 series that you shouldn’t miss apple september event 2024: iphone 16 pro max bezel image leaked ahead of launch iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 apple likely to unveil updated ipad models with exciting new features at september event
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M05 Support page goes live: Know what's coming ahead of launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatches with ecg tracker

Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and others
Heavy rain in North India: Top tips to safeguard your expensive tech during Monsoon

Heavy rain in North India: Top tips to safeguard your expensive tech during Monsoon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets