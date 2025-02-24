Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G design and other key details teased via Amazon; India launch imminent

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G in India, with design and key details teased via Amazon. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 12:13 IST
Samsung teases the upcoming launch of Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G in India via Amazon. (Amazon.in)

Samsung is preparing to introduce two new smartphones in India under its Galaxy M-series. These models, the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, are successors to the previous Samsung Galaxy M15 5G and Samsung Galaxy M05. Both phones have appeared on India's BIS certification website, and their support pages are already live. A new teaser shared by Samsung on Amazon further confirms their upcoming launch and offers a glimpse of their rear design.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G: India Launch Confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, recognised by its model number SM-M166P/DS, has already been listed on Samsung India's support page and appeared on Geekbench last month. The phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and will run Android 14 with One UI 6, closely matching the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A16, which was launched last October.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As for the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, the teaser indicates a design similar to the M06, but with a distinct camera arrangement. The M16 will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM, and will operate on Android 15 with One UI 7. Both phones will receive four years of OS upgrades and security updates, a clear indication of Samsung's focus on long-term user satisfaction.

Samsung is making these new phones available through various platforms, including Amazon.in, Samsung's online store, and physical retail outlets across India, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of consumers. The company's commitment to offering extended software support underlines its goal of maintaining device security over time, providing users with continued value.

As the launch date nears, Samsung is positioning the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G as key players in their smartphone portfolio. With the promise of upgraded features and improved performance, these models are expected to meet the growing demands of tech-savvy consumers in India.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 12:13 IST
