Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs Infinix GT 20 Pro: Which mid-range offers value for money

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs Infinix GT 20 Pro: Check out the difference to know which smartphone is a better upgrade under Rs.25000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 14:27 IST
Here’s the detailed specs comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and Infinix GT 20 Pro. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs Infinix GT 20 Pro: In search of a feature-filled smartphone but have a limited budget? Then worry not you can find several innovative smartphones under the price of Rs.25000. However, we have found two smartphones that have been gaining much attention in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Samsung Galaxy M35 and the  Infinix GT 20 Pro are newly launched smartphones, which are very similar in nature. Let's check out their differences to know which smartphone is better.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Design and display: Both smartphones come with a plastic back, however, they have a very distinctive design. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G retains a very simplistic design, however, it is quite heavier than the Infinix GT 20 Pro. Since Infinix GT 20 Pro is a gaming-centric smartphone, its colour options and design are more attractive and unique. In terms of protection, Infinix claims to offer an IP54 rating, however, Samsung offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G sports a  6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1300nits peak brightness. 

Camera: For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. Whereas, the Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a triple camera with a 108MP main camera with OIS support, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. 

For selfies, Samsung offers a 13MP camera, whereas, Infinix comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. In my opinion, Samsung is expected to have better camera quality due to balanced support for ultrawide and macro cameras.


Performance and battery: For multitasking and smooth performance, the Galaxy M35 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC and Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. It offered up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC along with Mali G610 GPU and Pixelworks X5 Turbo chip for enhanced gaming performance. 

For expanded battery life, the Galaxy M35 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. On the other hand, the GT 20 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery that offers 45W charging support. 


Price: In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes at a starting price of Rs,19999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is priced at Rs.24999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 11:17 IST
