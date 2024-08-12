 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Find the best value 5G smartphone | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Find the best value 5G smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and iQOO Z9 5G offer similar features at competitive prices. Check out this side-by-side specs comparison to help you choose the best option.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 18:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and iQOO Z9 5G offer similar features at competitive prices. Here's a comparison. (Samsung, iQOO)

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M35 5G. This smartphone features an Infinity O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 1380 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G directly competes with the iQOO Z9 5G, which iQOO introduced in India in March 2024 at a similar price point. The iQOO Z9 5G also has a 120Hz AMOLED display, but it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Here's a comparison of both devices to help you choose the right one.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Design and Build

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in three colour options which includes Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey. It measures 9.1mm thick and weighs 222 grams. The phone has a plastic back with a textured finish, triple cameras, an LED flash, and Samsung branding. In contrast, the iQOO Z9 5G comes in Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. It is thinner at 7.83mm and lighter at 188 grams. iQOO Z9 5G has a textured rear pattern and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Also read:Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone to consider under Rs. 50000

B0D8123CLN-1

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Display Tech

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G offers a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus. It has a pixel density of 390 PPI and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its display boasts a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio, a peak brightness of 1800 nits, and is protected by DT-Star2 Plus glass.

Also read:Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What key upgrades and changes you can expect?

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Processor and Software

The Galaxy M35 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, built on a 5nm process. It includes four Cortex A78 cores, four Cortex A55 cores, and a Mali G68 MP5 GPU. It features a vapor cooling chamber and runs OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14. This device offers four Android updates and five years of security support. The iQOO Z9 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, built on a 4nm process, with support for virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB. It includes two Cortex A715 cores, six Cortex A510 cores, and a Mali G610 MP4 GPU. It operates on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, with two major updates and three years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Camera Features

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a triple-camera setup: a 50MP Sony primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 13MP. In comparison, the iQOO Z9 5G has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary camera with OIS and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 16MP front camera.

Also read:Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Battery

The Galaxy M35 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging. Note that the 25W charger is sold separately, adding to the cost. The iQOO Z9 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box. iQOO claims the battery will retain up to 80% health for 4 years.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs iQOO Z9 5G: Price Comparison

Both the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and iQOO Z9 5G start at 19,999. The iQOO Z9 5G offers 8GB RAM in its base model, while the Galaxy M35 5G starts with 6GB of RAM. Since the 25W adapter for the Galaxy M35 5G is an additional purchase, the iQOO Z9 5G may offer better overall value.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 18:58 IST
