Samsung Galaxy M35 design and colour options leaked ahead of India launch- Report

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy M35 reveal its design and colour options ahead of its debut, showcasing a triple rear camera setup and vibrant hues reminiscent of the Galaxy A35.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2024, 14:50 IST
Get a sneak peek at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M35 with leaked images showcasing its sleek design and vibrant colour options. (Samsung)

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut in India, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy M35 have surfaced, revealing key design details and colour options. The leaks suggest that the Galaxy M35 will bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy A35 and feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup.

Design and Colour Options

Tipster Evan Blass leaked the design and colour options of the Samsung Galaxy M35 via social media, showcasing the handset in grey, light blue, and dark blue variants. The leaked images provide a glimpse of the phone from various angles, highlighting its sleek design and vibrant colour options.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get 3nm Exynos chip more powerful than Snapdragon- Report

Camera Setup

The Galaxy M35 is depicted with a hole-punch selfie camera cutout, a departure from the water drop-style notch seen in its predecessor, the Galaxy M34. Additionally, the phone features a triple rear camera setup positioned at the top left corner of the rear panel, enhancing its photography capabilities.

Resemblance to Galaxy A35

The leaked images suggest that the Galaxy M35 closely resembles the Galaxy A35, another smartphone model from Samsung's A series launched earlier this year. While there are subtle differences between the two models, such as the placement of buttons and the location of the SIM tray, the overall design aesthetic remains consistent.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon in India! Check expected specs, features, more

Expected Specifications

While official specifications are yet to be confirmed by Samsung, the tipster indicates that the Galaxy M35 will be equipped with a robust 6000mAh battery, surpassing the capacity of its predecessor, the Galaxy A35. Reports also suggest a 6.6-inch display and an Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, promising smooth performance and enhanced user experience.

As anticipation builds for the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy M35, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await further details about its features and specifications. With its sleek design, vibrant colour options, and advanced camera setup, the Galaxy M35 is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market upon its release. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.

