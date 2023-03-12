Samsung Galaxy M53 price crashes to just 3949 from 32999; here's how to grab the offer

Looking for a fantastic deal on a Samsung Galaxy device? You can have a look at the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on Amazon today. The phone, priced at Rs. 32999, can be purchased under Rs. 4000 on the ecommerce platform today. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers on the phone. If you were thinking of buying a really good 5G smartphone without paying the full amount, then the offer on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a tempting one. Check the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut details below:

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price drop details on Amazon

The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Mystique Green colour is available on Amazon at a discount of 33 percent. That is, the phone is currently being sold at Rs. 21999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999, giving you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 11000 on the phone. Want more reduction?

Along with the discount, the ecommerce platform is also offering a huge exchange offer on the device. By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition.

However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction depends completely upon the smartphone you will be exchanging. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 3949. Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which can be opted for at the time of making payments.