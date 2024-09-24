Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched at 19,999 in India- Check specs and features

Samsung launched another smartphone to the Galaxy M series on September 23, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G was announced in the mid-range smartphone segment with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. The smartphone comes with a new fusion design with an attractive colour variant, making the smartphone stand out from the competition. While the smartphone was launched quietly, it comes with some unique features and specifications that come to buyers liking.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be available at ₹69999 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale- Should you buy?

More about Samsung Galaxy M55s Samsung Galaxy M55s Thunder Black

Thunder Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G features a 6.67 FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also provides 16GB of virtual RAM.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For photography, the Galaxy M55s 5G sports a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also comes with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging support.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: From Samsung to Apple, top 5 flagship Smartphones to buy this sale

The specifications and features of the Galaxy M55s are almost similar to the Galaxy M55 which was launched earlier this year. However, the only difference we can notice is that the Galaxy M55s features a Super AMOLED display, whereas, the Galaxy M55 comes with a Super AMOLED+ display, however, it does not seem to have big differences in terms of viewing experience.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G will be available in two colourways: Thunder Black and Coral Green. The Galaxy M55s 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.19999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with another storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is priced at Rs.22999. Samsung is also providing a Rs.2000 discount via bank offers.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G will be available to purchase from September 26, 2024, on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!