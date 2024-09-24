 Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched at ₹19,999 in India- Check specs and features | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched at 19,999 in India- Check specs and features

Samsung Galaxy M55s debuts in the Indian market with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. Know what else the mid-range smartphone has to offer. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 10:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,999 in India- Check specs and features
Know what Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G has in store for users under Rs.20000. (Samsung)

Samsung launched another smartphone to the Galaxy M series on September 23, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G was announced in the mid-range smartphone segment with  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. The smartphone comes with a new fusion design with an attractive colour variant, making the smartphone stand out from the competition. While the smartphone was launched quietly, it comes with some unique features and specifications that come to buyers liking. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be available at 69999 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale- Should you buy?

More about Samsung Galaxy M55s
Samsung Galaxy M55s
  • Thunder Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G features a  6.67 FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also provides 16GB of virtual RAM. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Galaxy M55s 5G sports a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also comes with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging support. 

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: From Samsung to Apple, top 5 flagship Smartphones to buy this sale

The specifications and features of the Galaxy M55s are almost similar to the Galaxy M55 which was launched earlier this year. However, the only difference we can notice is that the Galaxy M55s features a Super AMOLED display, whereas, the Galaxy M55 comes with a Super AMOLED+ display, however, it does not seem to have big differences in terms of viewing experience. 

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G price and availability 

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G will be available in two colourways:  Thunder Black and Coral Green. The Galaxy M55s 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.19999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with another storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is priced at Rs.22999. Samsung is also providing a Rs.2000 discount via bank offers. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G will be available to purchase from September 26, 2024, on  Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 10:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind iphone se 4 launch: worth the wait or should you buy iphone 15 in flipkart's big billion days sale? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know iphone 16 sale: how to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here vivo t3 ultra review: an all-rounder mid-ranger smartphone think online deals are dead? i got a xiaomi 14 for 36,000 and swapped it for pixel 9 pro xl motorola razr 50 vs razr 50 ultra: which foldable smartphone you should buy iphone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins india and china: report
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G launched at 19,999 in India- Check specs and features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets