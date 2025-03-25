Samsung Galaxy M56, Galaxy F56 set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M56 and Galaxy F56 in India soon, as support pages and certifications for the devices surface online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 11:27 IST
Icon
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M56 and Galaxy F56 in India, with support pages now live. (Representative image) (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung is preparing for the launch of the Galaxy M56 and Galaxy F56 in India. The upcoming phones have been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, and their support pages have now gone live on Samsung's official website. These new models will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G, offering similar features but with expected upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, Galaxy F56: India Support Pages Live

The support pages for the devices, identified as SM-M566B/DS and SM-E566B/DS (first spotted by the TechOutlook publication, have been found online. These model numbers are thought to correspond to the Galaxy M56 5G and Galaxy F56 5G, respectively. The Galaxy M55 5G uses the model number SM-M556B/DS, while the Galaxy F55 5G has the number SM-E556B/DS. The "DS" in the model numbers indicates dual-SIM support, a feature commonly found in modern Galaxy smartphones, which could also support 5G on both SIMs.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, the Galaxy M56 has appeared on Samsung's Bangladesh website, indicating that the device might soon launch there as well. However, the support pages on the Indian website do not reveal any additional details about the new phones, leaving many questions about their specifications unanswered. Both phones have also shown up on the BIS website, further confirming an imminent launch but without disclosing any specific features.

It's worth noting that a similarly named model, the Galaxy A56 5G (SM-A566B/DS), has also appeared in the public domain, sparking speculation about possible differences in the specs of the M56 and F56 compared to other Galaxy models. Another clue comes from their appearance in the Bluetooth SIG database, where the previous Galaxy M55 5G supported Bluetooth 5.2. It remains to be seen if Samsung will update this feature on the upcoming models.

Lastly, there are reports that various components, such as batteries, displays, microphones, and other parts, have been imported from South Korea to India for testing purposes, signalling that the launch is fast approaching.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 11:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets