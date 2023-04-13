Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G goes cheaper! Price slides to 9999 from 74999

Other than features and specifications, price is something that matters the most when you think of buying a smartphone. Everyone wants to pay less and get the most out of it. And the deal on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G helps you get the same. Yes, you just need to pay Rs. 9999 for the phone worth Rs. 74999 on Amazon today. All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer. Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 9999 on Amazon

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Navy color is available at a discount of 53 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 34999 from Rs. 74999. Along with the discount, you can also opt for other offers to further lower the rate of the phone.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone further by up to Rs. 25000, depending on the condition and brand of the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer (maximum amount), the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 9999.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. You can opt for EMI too.