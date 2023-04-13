Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G goes cheaper! Price slides to 9999 from 74999

Pay less for more! You can get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G- a premium feature rich device for just Rs. 9999 on Amazon today. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 09:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
View all Images
Know how you can buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for Rs. 9999 today. (Samsung)

Other than features and specifications, price is something that matters the most when you think of buying a smartphone. Everyone wants to pay less and get the most out of it. And the deal on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G helps you get the same. Yes, you just need to pay Rs. 9999 for the phone worth Rs. 74999 on Amazon today. All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer. Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 9999 on Amazon

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Navy color is available at a discount of 53 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 34999 from Rs. 74999. Along with the discount, you can also opt for other offers to further lower the rate of the phone.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone further by up to Rs. 25000, depending on the condition and brand of the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer (maximum amount), the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 9999.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. You can opt for EMI too.

How to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G online on Amazon

Step 1:

Visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application.
Step 2:

Search for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Step 3:

Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
Step 4:

If you want to avail the phone on exchange, then click on With Exchange tab on Amazon's website or app, then provide all the details you are being asked for.
Step 5:

Now, click on Buy Now and complete the payment making process. You can avail the bank offer on the phone while making payment.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 09:40 IST
