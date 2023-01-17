Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price drop! Grab phone at just 34949 instead of 85999

    Trending News

    Samsung's flagship smartphones have been giving iPhones a run for their money for the past few years, establishing their presence as one of the best flagship smartphones in the market. One such phone is the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G which is the company's current flagship phone. Although it isn't a cheap smartphone by any means, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and it can be yours with a heavy discount right now as part of Amazon's Republic Day Sale. After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 34949! Check out the offer details here.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Discount

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is originally priced at Rs. 85999. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 34949 thanks to Amazon's Republic Day Sale! Amazon is initially offering a massive 34 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 52999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G to just Rs. 34949!

    B09SH9D45B

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Bank Offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Moreover, there's an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 15:00 IST
