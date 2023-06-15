Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 46 percent price cut! Know details

Smartphones are getting bigger and bigger, and they have almost eliminated the need for tablets. Moreover, phones with big screens are perfect for binge-watching content whether you're on a flight or in the metro. We have been searching the smartphone market for a device that offers flagship performance, great cameras, and a big display, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus promises to fulfill all these demands. In our review, we called it the “Plus-sized reason to skip the iPhone 13, iQOO 9 Pro”, stating that it is simply a great Android flagship to live with.

With Flipkart's offers, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has taken a plunge and you can buy it right now with a huge discount on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for a very low price. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a massive 46 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus which amounts to Rs. 47000. After the discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 54999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Other offers

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

B09SH88XFC-1

Customers can get an additional Rs. 5000 off on Credit and Debit card transactions. You can also get a 10% discount on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.